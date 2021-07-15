Supervisors consider drafting bid specifications for window project

Page County is seeking a third-party engineering firm to draft specifications for a window replacement project at the Page County Courthouse.
The Board of Supervisors previously discussed the project May 11, but tabled the matter to allow Supervisor Jacob Holmes time to obtain additional cost estimates. The window project was discussed by the board during its meeting July 13.
Holmes said he spoke to some window companies and believed the county needed to compile specifications detailing the type of window needed. Holmes said the specifications should include the type of glass, screen and other materials to be used.
“We have to find the window and then we go to everybody with it,” Holmes said.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said it was still unclear whether or not the window project would be required to go through the formal bid process.
However, if the county is able to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to pay for the windows, Board Chairperson Chuck Morris said it would be best to update all the windows of the courthouse. This would involve 50 to 60 windows and thus make the project large enough to require bids.
“I think the project is going to be big enough you’re probably going to want to bid it and not have any questions,” Morris said. “It might take some heat off (Holmes) and all of us if we had a third-party inspect it for us and then we know we’re looking at apples for apples.”
Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias initially approached the board about replacing the six windows in her office. The project was quickly expanded to include the windows in all four offices located on the main floor of the courthouse for a total of 24 windows.
As more research was done, it was determined the second floor of the courthouse also had a similar number of windows that may need to be replaced. There could also be a few windows on the third floor.
“From the outside, the courthouse windows look very nice. I walked around and all the metal is very nice,” Holmes said. “It’s the hardware that’s 40 years old.”
Still, Morris said he supported the idea of having an engineering firm determine the type of windows that would be best for use in the courthouse. He said a firm would be able to identify any potential red flags or problems with the project the county would be unaware of.
“If we’re going to have a project that big, we need to be better organized than we were the first go around,” Morris said.
“They know how to handle the liability issues and questions, and any architectural issue that needs to be (addressed),” Armstrong said.
No formal action was taken Tuesday on the window project. Instead, Morris said he would reach out to some engineering firms to obtain estimates on the cost of drafting the bid specifications and report back to the board on his findings.
In other business Tuesday, the board amended its agenda to table a decision on appointing Deb Goecker as Nodaway Township Clerk. The board first discussed the appointment July 6, but tabled the matter in order to obtain a legal opinion on the ability of Goecker to hold the position since she does not live in Nodaway Township.