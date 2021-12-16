Supervisors consider future oversight of safety program

Options for managing the safety program for Page County were discussed Dec. 14 during the weekly meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

In June, the board approved a one-year contract with Mark Shaffer of Molyneaux Insurance, formerly known as SPR Direct, to serve as a safety consultant for the county. That contract started July 1 and Shaffer is paid between $800 and $1,000 per month for his services.

“We’ve had a couple really good years with safety. I want to congratulate and thank our employees for making safety part of their thought process as they go about their business and provide services to the citizens of the county,” Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said.

Prior to this commitment to safety, Morris said the county had a history of ebbs and flows in terms of annual workers’ compensation claims. Those fluctuations, he said, can dramatically impact taxpayers when those insurance premiums “are out of control.”

Since Shaffer is only a consultant, and the members of the board are not in the courthouse or other departments on a daily basis, Morris said the county may want to research other alternatives.

“I think we have a need for some sort of direction beyond Mark with regard to safety. I think, maybe, we have a need for some additional human resource help in today’s world,” Morris said.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong suggested sending out an email to all county employees to see if anyone would be interested in coordinating the safety program. He said it may be necessary to have one person oversee the training and other needs for the Secondary Roads Department and a second person to manage the other county departments.

The board agreed to hold further discussions on the safety program once it is determined if any existing employees would be interested in taking on the additional responsibilities.

“From my point of view, we need to continue to emphasize safety and do the best job we can to make sure our employees go home every night,” Morris said.

Earlier in the meeting, Page County added its support to a project study proposed by Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development for the Wabash Trace and Rapp Park. The board approved contributing $500 to the study.

Morris said Golden Hills RC&D had received some grants and sizeable donations to support the study. Therefore, he said it would be a good investment for the county.

“I think this is one of the dreams they’ve had for years of the growth out there,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong and Supervisor Jacob Holmes agreed Local Option Sales Tax revenue should be used to pay for the contribution.

In other business, the board voted not to renew is membership to the Iowa Good Roads Association. The board had been a member for several years, but felt there was no need to duplicate its involvement in the organization since Page County Engineer J.D. King is also a member representing the county.

The board also approved a request to dispose of a truck tractor owned by the Page County Secondary Roads Department. King said the vehicle is a redundant part of its fleet. The vehicle will be sold Dec. 29 during an auction.

Discussions, and any possible action, related to an appointment for the Page County Magistrate Commission was tabled until the Dec. 21 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.