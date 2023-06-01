Fremont County moved a step forward in considering the use of opioid settlement funds for prevention, treatment and recovery of opioid abuse.

The county supervisors initially signed and approved documents for the county’s participation in the state’s settlement in the opioid litigation in December 2021.

At the supervisors' May 31 meeting, County Attorney Peter Johnson gave an update on a two-day conference he attended regarding the settlement funds.

“We will be receiving additional funds from a settlement with the opioid companies after they got sued for subscribing prescriptions of opioid medication, leading to a severe rise in opioid abuse and addiction,” Johnson said.

The allocation is part of nationwide settlements in 2021 with pharmaceutical distributors, a manufacturer and a consultant -- McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen -- as well as one manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.

In addition, the Iowa Attorney General’s office signed on to five new settlement agreements in 2022 with manufacturers Teva and Allergan as well as pharmacies CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens.

Along with the earlier settlements, these funds will be used to abate the opioid crisis throughout Iowa through prevention and treatment. The state is eligible to receive up to $345 million dollars over a multi-year period under the new agreements.

Each state’s share of the funding has been determined by using a formula that takes into account the impact of the crisis on the state based on population, the number of deaths due to overdose, number of individuals with substance abuse disorders and the number of opioids prescribed.

Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen said the county has received a portion of the funds but no plan has yet been made to utilize the funds.

Johnson said that the uses of these funds are limited.

“There are a variety of ways to use the funds but there are limits,” he said. "Uses must be related to drug addiction, substance use and abuse, treatment, recovery, or resources for people in our county to aid in decreasing the use of opioids."

Despite those limitations, Johnson said there are many options available.

"It could be direct funding to private entities, we could collaborate with other counties if their needs are substantially similar, or we could address needs across just two counties," he said. "The big question is identifying what the needs are and how we can use that money to address the three phases of prevention, treatment, and recovery.”

He added that it doesn’t necessarily have to be one big project. The funds could go to a collection of smaller efforts.

As counties across the state are at different stages of the process, Supervisor Chris Clark said it would be interesting to know what other counties are doing so the Fremont County board could know what works and what doesn’t. Johnson agreed it would definitely be worth taking a look to have a better idea where to start with evidence-based results.

Supervisors and Johnson discussed a plan to create a task force or advisory team of stakeholders to readily identify the problem specific to Fremont County. Thoughts included having a mixture of people such as representatives from schools, law enforcement, mental health, public health and others with possible knowledge of the use or abuse of opioids.

The subject will be put on next week’s meeting agenda to set up the parameters of an advisory team.

In other business:

Supervisors approved a IDOT payment voucher for $5512.38 with HGM Associates for professional engineering services for a bridge (MR-100) on J-18 per agreement through May 15. Assistant engineer Robbie Kromminga said this is for the design of the bridge that runs west from Highway 59 toward Imogene.

Supervisors approved a Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for Cubby’s in Percival. Owens said this was a standard renewal.

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors will meet next on Wednesday, June 7.