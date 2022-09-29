Supervisors consider reopening courthouse restrooms to public

Fearing the security of the Page County Courthouse could potentially be compromised, the Page County Board of Supervisors has delayed a decision on reopening the basement restrooms of the facility to the public.

During a meeting of the board Sept. 27, Board Chairperson Alan Armstrong said a local resident had inquired about reopening the restrooms. After discussing the request, the board voted to table the issue in order to further research the status of restrooms and the impact it would have on the courthouse.

"We had a member of the public that asked us if that was a possibility. Then, we've had some comments received from staff within the building about concerns (with that),” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the issue boils down to discussions held a few years ago regarding a security problem with the ladies restroom. He said there is the potential for people to gain access to the courthouse from that area.

"That is probably one the biggest items of my concern," Armstrong said. "That was a Homeland Security problem way back, five years ago probably. They suggested that was an entry point that needs to be changed."

Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris admitted the door to the ladies restroom was flimsy. However, he said the restrooms are still opened to the public for special events held on the Clarinda square. As a result, he said the potential exists for someone to attempt accessing the courthouse during one of those events.

Since the restrooms are intended for the public and were available until recently, Page County Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he would like to see them reopened as soon as the security problems can be addressed.

"It's a public building, a public restroom. For the people on the square it's kind of a nice thing. They're all paying to have it done up. So, as long as that door can be secured, I think, if it's been open forever, it ought to be open again," Holmes said.

Armstrong suggested having Gene Bahrens of the courthouse maintenance department gather the information on the restrooms from the Homeland Security study and determine how to fix the problem.

"Yeah, I'd like to see the door fixed before we open them up, too. I know our employees are concerned about the security," Morris said.

In other business, the board approved the second-tier canvass of the special election held Sept. 13 for the Clarinda Community School District. In that election, voters approved extending the expiration date for the Revenue Purpose Statement used by the district until 2051.

Also Tuesday, the board approved a request from the city of Shenandoah for a tax abatement on the property located at 202 Wabash Ave. in Shenandoah.