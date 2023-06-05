At its June 1 meeting, the Page County Board of Supervisors made additional progress toward the modification of the county’s wind turbine ordinance.

In October 2019, supervisors approved a county ordinance establishing the regulations for the development of wind projects in the county. The proposed wind turbine project by Shenandoah Hills Wind has been a contentious subject in the county. Due to an ongoing lawsuit and questions of material changes in the original application for the turbines, a moratorium was placed on additional turbine applications this past year. In March, the board started the process of identifying the problem areas in the 2019 ordinance.

County Attorney Carl Sonksen asked the board to summarize changes and additions in the county wind ordinance so he could prepare a draft.

“In regards to changes, my suggestion is to have someone prepare a summary. A document could be prepared and emailed to me, and I will then work out a draft of the amendment. My understanding is that there are a number of things being edited so it’s going to be fairly large. Then we need to get it on the agenda to control this process.”

Supervisor Jacob Holmes suggested they review the changes in the meeting, and Supervisor Judy Clark felt it would be much too cumbersome.

“It’s a lot of information. We have gone through all of it," he said. "Melissa (Wellhausen) in the auditor’s office has it all in a Word document so it would be fairly simple to go in and make the changes.”

Supervisor Maher agreed that the Word document would be easier to review to make sure they didn’t miss anything rather than going over the entire ordinance in a meeting.

Ordinance changes, clauses and additions will include adjustments in setbacks, the depth of the concrete for the base of the turbines and the application fee per turbine in addition to other disputed areas. Clark indicated these are all in the works until the official changes can be made and the supervisors will continue to review each area.

Sonksen indicated he would make a rough draft of the amended ordinance after going over all changes and will send it back to the supervisors to verify that he has understood the document correctly. Clark suggested the supervisors and Sonksen email back and forth to speed up the process before making the final draft, scheduling the required readings and putting the amended ordinance to a vote. She added that she did not think there would be enough time to add it to the next meeting’s agenda.

The Page County Board of Supervisors will meet again on Thursday, June 8, with a time to be determined due to the Glenn Miller Festival activities.