Supervisors continue solar ordinance discussions

Decommissioning regulations dominated the discussion held April 12 as the Page County Board of Supervisors continue efforts to draft an ordinance on the development of solar energy projects in the county.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said his biggest concern remained what would be done with the large solar panels should a project in Page County be discontinued. Holmes said he spoke with various other county supervisors at an Iowa State Association of Counties meeting and said the increasing cost of recycling created growing concerns about the disposal of the panels.

"As far as solar goes, that's probably the biggest thing, dollar wise, that could hurt us," Holmes said.

Board Chairman Alan Armstrong agreed having a strong decommissioning plan would be the most critical aspect of the solar ordinance. Based on ordinances he read, Armstrong believed Union County has one of the best plans in place.

Along with drafting a solid decommissioning plan, Holmes said the county has to also consider regulations that would require companies prove they have the funding available to dispose of the solar panels if the project is terminated.

"We need some pretty fancy wording to talk about the money actually being there. Getting the money in the bank is the hard thing to do," Holmes said. "Just like we're worried about the roads with (wind) turbines, (we need to be sure) that they have the money to fix it if something does go bad."

The members of the board agreed to continue researching the ordinances other counties have in place.

Earlier in the meeting, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Page County Secondary Roads Department budget and five-year plan that must be submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Page County Engineer J.D. King said the DOT budget was the same as the county budget he submitted earlier this year. As for the five-year plan, King shared a map outlining 10 projects planned in the county. King said an 11th project, a Farm to Market rock haul project, was not included on the map.

"This is a normal five-year program for Page County. We get $1 million in Farm to Market money every year and approximately $650,000 in bridge money every year and other federal money through the RPA to the tune of $330,000 to $350,000 a year to spend on federal aid projects," King said.

Projects planned in 2023 included base stabilization and seal coat project on J Road; work on the Essex West Bridge; and work on the 280th Street Bridge. Projects in 2024 include the Essex North Bridge; the 190th Street Middle Tarkio River Bridge; and installing a covert on C Avenue.

A bridge project in Yorktown is scheduled for 2025 along with base stabilization and seal coat projects on portions of J53 and J55. In 2026, the county plans to work on the curved bridge at M56 and install a culvert on F Avenue between Highway 2 and J52.

The final project, planned for 2027, is a West Tarkio River bridge replacement project on C Avenue.

In other business, the board discussed a possible lease of a building in Blanchard that is partly owned by Page County. Since the location of the building also creates concerns related to the Wabash Trace, Supervisor Chuck Morris agreed to speak with the parties involved and report back to the board.

Paul Dykstra also attended the meeting to introduce himself to the board and the local citizens in attendance. Dykstra is seeking election to the Iowa House of Representatives in the newly formed District 17. He will be running in the Republican primary on June 7.