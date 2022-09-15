Supervisors continue to table action on drainage ditch in Fremont County

Due to additional questions and resistant landowners, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors continued to table action on a resolution establishing a drainage district at the Highway 2 and Interstate 29 corridor.

At the weekly meeting on Sept. 14, Chairman Randy Hickey read a letter from Maureen Collins who addressed her concerns to the board about the proposed levee.

“She wants the DOT to explain why keeping the businesses open at the Crossroads became a priority rather than the ability to keep Highway 2 open,” Hickey said. “She was at the last meeting but couldn’t be here today, so she sent this letter. She thinks the priority shifted and in summary, she doesn’t think the levee is going to work. She wants us to rethink our decision.”

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said that two of the landowners have called this week to say that they do not want to participate in the levee and are no longer on board.

“These landowners feel it would be detrimental to their property,” Sheldon explained. “For one, it would take away a field entrance, and he would lose draining off of his field. The other one does not want his best field cut up. So, neither of these landowners are in favor of the district at this time. Both were at the public hearing and that’s a main reason we tabled it that time, to address their concerns.”

Jim Olmsted, the engineer for the proposed district, told supervisors that he visited with the two landowners at length after the public hearing and felt they were on board with the changes they had asked them to make.

“I think it can still work,” he said. “But, we first have to form the district so we can start the engineering processes.”

“I can’t in good faith vote for it today until we have satisfied our landowners. I think you need to talk to them again, and we’ll have to go back to the drawing board,” Sheldon added. “These guys are a major part of this project. It’s two pretty good pieces of your levee footprint, and if they aren't on board, that concerns me.”

Olmsted said that he thinks they can make the necessary changes. “If we can satisfy these concerns and get it updated before we come back, will they be on board?” he asked.

Sheldon said that communication with the landowners is key, and he also worried that all the avenues haven’t been covered as far as the drainage downstream.

“You’re pumping water that is going to someone else,” he said. “We would like something in writing that those involved are aware of this. We would like their consent and input.”

Hickey agreed that clarity is needed before moving forward.

The board spent time looking at the proposed map and making suggestions to see what might work best.

“We need to find the best way to move forward on this,” said Matt Woods, attorney for the district. “We can talk to the landowners and to people in the areas where the drainage will go downstream. If there are still objections, let us know. Otherwise, if we satisfy these concerns, is there a need for us to come back down? I want to get this scheduled for another vote so we can move forward.”

The board said that face to face is the best way to go over any changes or objections and gave a three-week period for the additional work to be done and then tabled taking action on the resolution to Oct. 5.

Sheldon attended a meeting a few weeks ago in Hamburg concerning the possibility of making local emergency medical service (EMS) an essential service and updated the other board members. He talked about getting the ball rolling as far as getting the board set up as representation. Currently, EMS is not defined as an “essential service” in Iowa. An essential service is a service that the government is required, by law, to provide to its citizens. Gov. Reynolds signed a bill at the end of the 2021 legislative session that will help put EMS departments across the state on the same level as law enforcement and fire departments. It would give EMS departments in Iowa the chance to be declared an essential service, which opens up access to more funding. To pay for this, the bill allows a county board of supervisors to pass a referendum for the public vote if it wants to use taxpayer dollars; 60% voter approval is required to pass.

“The first step is to send out official letters and notifications for all involved to let them know what is going on such as our rescue services, hospitals, etc.,” Sheldon said. “We have to talk about moving forward with public meetings. We’ll need to address the pros and cons and the challenges that we are facing in rural areas for volunteers and staffing. I know the board has to be set up to get the process going.”

Matt Sells, president and chief executive officer of Shenandoah Medical Center, said the collaboration between EMS associations is “really good.”

“I think we all have a lot of the same challenges whether (or not) you’re paid or a volunteer,” he said. “Not enough people, not enough resources. I think at the end of the day this journey here gives you the opportunity to hopefully change that. We want our volunteer services in the surrounding communities to be as strong as possible. Ultimately, we want to help be there to pick up the pieces when those things aren’t capable of providing the services we have to have. From our standpoint to keep the process moving along, our goal was to be the catalyst to help get people together. We 100% agree that we want the agencies to take the lead as much as possible. But however we can support this and help, we want to do that. We’ve been dealing with a big problem, day to day. The sooner we can take action, the better.”

Hickey said he believes everyone is in agreement that it needs to be done.

“We need common ground, common vision and strength in numbers,” Sheldon added. “I think having public meetings during the winter and early spring will give us better attendance and give us a true representation of our voters. Harvest is a busy, busy time.”

Sells said that there will be another meeting in two weeks to continue conversation with the involved parties. He added that he would follow up with the supervisors to see where things stand.

In other business, the board appointed Randy Moyer as the new weed commissioner, approved Tuesday, Sept. 20 for the canvass of the special election and approved the Hamburg Community School District bond issue and payment voucher in the amount of $1,655.84 for HGM Associates for engineering services for J-10 and J-24 per agreement through Aug. 31.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20.