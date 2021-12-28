Supervisors continues search for employee to oversee safety program

Further discussions were held by the Page County Board of Supervisors Dec. 28 regarding the establishment of a full-time safety/ human resources position for the county.

Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said Page County hired a full-time safety director two and a-half years ago. However, in June, that position was reduced to half-time and shortly after the individual left the job.

As a result, the board approved a one-year contract with Mark Shaffer of Molyneaux Insurance, formerly known as SPR Direct, to serve as a safety consultant for the county. That contract started July 1 and Shaffer is paid between $800 and $1,000 per month for his services.

Morris said Page County Engineer J.D. King had inquired if any of the employees in the Secondary Roads Department would be interested in taking on the additional duties. However, none of the existing employees were interested in the position.

Therefore, Morris suggested the board consider hiring a full-time employee in the office of the Page County Auditor to handle both safety and human resources duties for the county. He said the employee could also be cross-trained for other duties in that office.

"The election laws have changed to a point we have more duties in our Auditor's Office than maybe a year ago," Morris said. "I think bringing the safety person inside the Auditor's Office makes sense from an HR standpoint since work-comp and HR, typically, are both intertwined."

However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes questioned if a full-time employee was necessary. He said he would want to see a cost estimate for the new position.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong said one of the biggest concerns the county has faced was finding an individual to ensure each department is completing its required safety training and documenting those activities.

After discussing the issues involved, no action was taken and the matter was tabled.

In other business, the board approved the appointment of the Bethann Tillman to represent the Board of Supervisors on the County Compensation Board. Tom Hanna also represents the Supervisors on the board.

The County Compensation Board makes a recommendation each year on the wages and benefits of county employees as part of the county budget process. The board will be holding a meeting Jan. 4.

The board also approved adding a disclaimer to its agendas starting in 2022. The disclaimer would read, "All times on the agenda are approximate and subject to change, with the exception of Public Hearings."