Supervisors debate handcuffing deputy wages to salary of sheriff

With the announcement that Deputy Scott Roop was leaving the Page County Sheriff's Department, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with Sheriff Lyle Palmer May 3 to discuss the starting wage for a new deputy.

Roop has served in local law enforcement in Page County for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he spent six years as the canine handler for the Page County Sheriff's Department.

Along with the departure of Roop, Palmer said a veterinary exam revealed that Lucas, the K9 officer, also needed to be retired for medical reasons. Palmer said Roop has expressed interest in adopting Lucas as a personal pet.

Palmer said he was not looking at acquiring and training a new K9 right away. He said he would rather hire a new deputy and then evaluate the status of the K9 Unit.

In previous years, the salaries of the deputies were set as a percentage of the salary paid to the sheriff. However, with the passage of the "Back the Blue Act" in Iowa in 2021 that called paying county sheriffs salaries comparable to those of police chiefs in cities of similar population, the Board of Supervisors broke away from calculating deputy wages as a percentage of the salary paid to the Sheriff.

Supervisor Chuck Morris said the Black and Blue Act changed the landscape of salaries for Sheriff's Departments across the state.

"I think we need to figure out a salary that's fair and helps you recruit. I am concerned about tying it to a percentage because of the unknown, still, with the Black and Blue Law," Morris said. "If these are tied to your salary, we can't sustain that, I don't think, in the long-term."

Palmer was awarded a 9% pay raise after the Page County Compensation Board initially requested a 40% raise. Page County Chief Deputy Charles McCalla also received a 9% increase. Under Iowa Code, the Chief Deputy is entitled to the same raise as the Sheriff. Based on population, Page County is only allowed one Chief Deputy.

As for the other deputies, Palmer said they were hired at a starting wage of 65% of the salary for the Sheriff. This year, however, the deputies and other staff members in the department were awarded a 3% increase.

"I think all of our employees work really hard and I think all of our employees are valuable assets to our taxpayers. So, it becomes a pretty fine line on much more can you give without offending the baseline of the rest of your employees," Morris said.

After discussing the duties of a deputy in Page County, and the population of the county, Palmer recommended a starting salary of $26 per hour for a new deputy that would need to be certified at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. If a new deputy has already been certified, Palmer suggested that wage be raised to $27 per hour.

"We want to continue to get the best people we can for the citizens of this county," Palmer said.

Currently, the Page County Sheriff's Department has staff of nine between Palmer and his deputies. He said Mills County has a staff of 13 people, while Montgomery County 10 and Fremont County has nine.

"This isn't a one man show. This is about everybody in the county that works for the Sheriff's Office that tries to do the best that they can," Palmer said. "I'm just trying to do the best we can, not only for our office, but for the citizens. I want to get the most bang for their buck because some of that buck is mine as a taxpayer."

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong his concern with the salary recommendations Palmer presented is how close the pay would be to the lowest paid deputies now on the department.

Armstrong estimated the newest deputy, who would have one year of experience, would be making less than $500 more than a newly hired deputy.

Following one hour of debate on the salary, the board tabled the issue until its next meeting May 10. This will provide the Supervisors time to review the proposed figures and determine the long-term impact for the county.