Supervisors examine process to create TIF districts

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) revenue collected from the potential development of wind turbines in Page County could help pay for future road and bridge projects, and maybe the construction of a new county jail.

Maggie Burger of Speer Financial met with the Page County Board of Supervisors by Zoom Oct. 11 to review the process for establishing TIF districts around the proposed locations of wind turbines. Speer Financial is the municipal advisor for the county.

Burger said the law allows the county to draw urban renewal or TIF receipts from locations of new valuation growth occurring in a designated area. In the case of Page County, Burger said the TIF districts could be established in the footprint of new wind turbines, and then are connected to specified projects where the revenue could be spent.

"Those new turbines grow and their value shifts. You are able to draw the receipts off of that," Burger said. "You're really only trying to realize the growth of the wind turbines and what their valuation increase is."

Typically, Burger said a TIF area is established for 20 years. Over that time, she said the assessed valuation of wind turbines generally grows 5% per year from 0% percent at the time the area is formed up to 30%.

Burger said the most common use of TIF revenue by counties is to pay for road and bridge projects within the designated TIF area.

"To create an urban renewal area, in the footprint of the wind turbine we set up what that parcel is going to look like. Then, we run the urban renewal lines down roads or right of ways, however we can, to get the urban renew area to whatever project that we want to do," Burger said.

Burger said Page County would also have the ability to amend the urban renewal areas in the future to include new projects.

In order to pay for projects completed within an urban renewal area, Burger said it is best to backload the debt so the county is only making smaller interest payments until the project grows in assessed value and is able to generate enough revenue to finance repaying the principle on the debt. Burger said interest rates have risen in the last nine months to a rate of approximately 4%, mirroring the interest rates of 2007 and 2008.

Currently, Burger said Page County has the ability to collect TIF receipts off of the county and school tax rates. However, in order to justify the use of the TIF funds, the county would have to show the importance of the proposed project.

Burger said it is also common for counties to limit the amount of receipts they take to a designated amount, such as 80%. This way the remaining 20% in valuation is returned to the General Fund valuations for the county and school district.

"That gives them a little growth as time goes by," Burger said.

Supervisor Chuck Morris said one of the key projects Page County was hoping to use the TIF revenue from wind turbines for was the construction of a new county jail. However, he said that may be difficult since the county is exploring sites near Clarinda for the construction of the new jail and the wind turbines currently proposed in Page County would be built in the western part of the county.

Burger said the urban renewal area is not a large circle around the turbine that would include a project such as the jail site. Instead, she said the area is more like a spider web that connects the turbine location to the site of the intended project.

"If we were to come up with a logical reason, like economic development, for our jail, then you could draw the road up to that parcel. So, basically, you're not taking any of the land at all," Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said.

However, Burger said placing a moratorium on the use of TIF revenue for public facilities has been discussed by the Iowa Legislature. Also, there has been a recent push from school districts in the state to be removed from the TIF process, which would reduce the amount of revenue received.

Therefore, Burger said the Board of Supervisors would need to work with both her and bond counsel to answer legal questions about justifying the use of TIF revenue for a jail project. This would also benefit the board in educating local voters on how the TIF dollars could be used to help repay the bond issue for a new jail rather than direct tax dollars.

Burger said the board should hold those discussions with its bond counsel in the near future. She suggested meeting with bond counsel in late November or early December.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said the committee researching the construction of a new Page County jail is currently looking for potential locations for the facility.

In other business, the board approved a changer order in the amount of $1,598.31 for the replacement of a window on the south side of the courthouse as part of the overall courthouse window project.