The Fremont County Board of Supervisors should consider digitization of historical documents according to David Frank from ArcaSearch, a digital archiving service from St. Cloud, Minnesota that “Preserves History’s Future.”

Frank delivered a presentation to the supervisors at the board's weekly meeting on Feb. 22.

“I’m here to answer questions you may have about digitization of records, pricing and how we get it done," Frank said. "There are essentially two pieces to what we do. First, there is a capture piece. I’ll show you how we take pictures of these books. We bring the equipment and a crew right here to Sidney, so the books never have to leave. The second piece is building a searchable archive.”

ArcaSearch works primarily with county governments, and Frank said many of the county governments he used to talk to told him that they didn’t have the money to do this type of a project.

“So, what really got it going was the pandemic. Counties had to close their offices and were working from home. Preservation is what the objective is, but it is also about access, being able to get to the records from anywhere," he said. "Those are the two driving factors. You have a vault of records that exist only in one place and maybe a backup of microfilm. When people need records, they have to come to the county courthouse to get them. So, we address the historical collection of records to digitize them, make the image look just like it does in the book and make it searchable online.”

Frank said since ARPA funding came out, many supervisors are asking to include other areas.

“We’ve started doing more and more departments and building a shared archive for that county. Not every county is doing it all, some are just doing supervisors' records and possibly the assessor’s office," Frank said. "It can be whatever you want it to be, and you can go as far as you want it to go.”

Frank demonstrated the work via video that depicted the equipment in action.

“It’s a custom-built camera with an air compressor that draws air down to get wrinkles out of the pages. It’s not traditional scanning; it is done slowly, one page at a time," he said. "A bound book brings a different challenge so it is done differently.”

Frank also demonstrated how the search tools work with a variety of documents and the technique used for different departments.

Once the capture is complete, Frank said the images are taken back to their facility so the post processes can be done.

“We will work on the color, the naming of the document, what kind of record it is, etc. Then our developers get a hold of it and build an archive for Fremont County," he said. "We are a hosted solution for you, you don’t have to have IT handling it. And, when we are done, we will deliver you a hard drive so you will have all the copies of the pictures we take.”

Frank said he talked to Auditor Dee Owens and she showed interest in preserving the transfer books, the supervisors’ minutes and drainage records.

“Tarah (Berry) and I just talked last week. I’ll visit with her to get an inventory of the recorder’s office, such as index books to deed records, the deeds themselves, possibly plat maps, and other records," he added. "I don’t know her scope yet.”

Chairman Chris Clark asked how new records would be included. Frank said there is a digital ongoing process.

“An example would be that whoever manages the minutes will continue to do that digitally, and then, at end of year, will drop the digital minutes to us. It can all be digital moving forward,” he said.

Clark also asked about the estimated costs and annual fees. While Frank couldn’t estimate the recorder's office until he took a look at the inventory, he said that the proposal he made for the auditor’s office was around $30,000.

“There is a yearly maintenance that is included in the proposal and then the cost for the new adds each year," Frank said. "The recorder’s office will be more because of the number of records, because the cost is based on page count. It has been from $120,000 to $300,000 for county recorder’s offices. An annual fee for that office could be $3,000 to $4,000 a year.

"It’s ongoing and keeps the archive alive and posting. It is a year-to-year commitment and most counties are adding more. But, you always know what you’re committing to as you move forward,” he said.

Supervisors will take a closer look and indicated there will be additional discussions.

John McCurdy with SWIPCO spoke to the supervisors about a grant for broadband and urged them to move on the nomination quickly.

“There is an opportunity for you through the state OCIO (Office of the Chief Information Officer.) Right now is when people can start putting together applications for grants for fiber coverage," McCurdy said. "In the past when OCIO had broadband grants they would say, ‘hey, providers, where would you put fiber next?’ But this time it is 'hey, communities, where do you see the need for broadband?’ You nominate yourself, and then we put together bids and have providers bid on that. There is hope here that fiber will get to the harder areas to serve.”

McCurdy handed out a map to show the areas of need in and around Fremont County.

“This is support via grant money from OCIO, and we have to make a case as to why this hasn’t happened yet in Fremont County. There are other rounds but I want to get in on this round if at all possible," he said. "This is a heads up so we can get this going for you.”

McCurdy said that if the county didn’t get selected in this round, there would be more opportunities.

“Potentially, the real issue is just going to be getting someone to do the project, have the fiber and the trenching equipment and that sort of thing,” he added.

Nominations are due by the end of March and McCurdy said it's not a difficult process. He will be sending a letter of support so the supervisors can take action at next week’s meeting.

Supervisor Clint Blackburn questioned McCurdy about the approval and process time. McCurdy said that decisions should be made by June then the bidding process would begin. He added that the county would have two to three years to obligate the funds.

In other business:

Supervisors approved a purchase for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office for new cameras, locks and equipment at a cost of $193,310.98. Funds will be paid through ARPA funds.

Supervisors approved a resolution disbanding the 28E formed for Workforce Services.

In light of the closing of the courthouse closing on Feb. 15 due to inclement weather, supervisors discussed appropriate procedure. Berry said that it was suggested that department heads and the supervisors all communicate prior so that everyone is on the same page.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said an elected official has the option to close and open his or her office as he or she sees fit. Clark made the call but felt pressure to close it.

“In hindsight, if people would have stayed at work, they would have been safer going home at the normal closing hour," Clark said. "I’m not afraid to make the call but I had several calls about the conditions of the roads so I made the decision to close.”

Sheldon added that normally the call is made by 5:30 or 6 a.m. but at that time, the roads weren’t awful so it made sense to delay a decision.

Clark said they should also be cognizant of what it looks like to the public when others are headed to work such as sheriffs and other county workers.

County Assessor Vicki Kirkpatrick said she thought the decision used to be made by the board chairman and someone from secondary roads and the recorder’s office. No decision was made.

