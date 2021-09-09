Supervisors hire ISG to provide pipeline inspector

“It’s no secret rural emergency medical services are under stress. They don’t make any money. There continues to be a movement to try to make that an essential service where it can be levied for to make sure you have these services out in the country,” Morris said.

Clarinda Regional Health Center is also very unique in the fact it is designated as a municipal hospital. However, the facility does not receive tax revenue from the city of Clarinda to subsidize the operation of the hospital.

“It’s my understanding they are one of four municipal hospitals in Iowa and they get zero tax revenue,” Morris said.

Armstrong moved to abate the current taxes and have the board review the matter each year to ensure the property is still be used by the hospital to support the EMS helicopter service. The board voted unanimously to approve the motion.

In other business, Bank Iowa Regional President Gilbert Thomas spoke to the board during public comment to clarify the issue regarding the abatement of taxes approved by the Board of Supervisors Aug. 31 for the new Clarinda City Hall and the pocket park north of that facility.

Thomas said Bank Iowa deeded its former building and the adjacent property to the city of Clarinda on Aug. 14, 2020. As part of that process Bank Iowa paid all taxes due on the properties at that time. Therefore, the abatement of taxes was for taxes incurred after the city took possession.