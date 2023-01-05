Supervisors hold reorganizational meeting

The Page County Engineer will no longer be authorized to certify the completion of Farm to Market road projects on behalf of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

As part of its first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 3, the Page County Board of Supervisors held its annual reorganizational meeting. Jacob Holmes, who served as vice-chairperson in 2022, was elected to serve as chairperson for 2023.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Supervisor Todd Maher was elected to serve as vice chair for 2023. Maher defeated former Supervisor Alan Armstrong in the 20222 Republican Primary and was elected to the board in November.

Beyond approving a resolution designating the chairperson for the year, the reorganizational meeting was scheduled to include 11 other resolutions as well as appointing the clerks and trustees for the townships in Page County.

One of the resolutions would have designated Page County Engineer JD King as the person to certify the completion of Farm to Market construction projects. However, the board voted 2-1 to strike the resolution with Holmes and Maher casting the deciding votes.

The proposed resolution read that the Board of Supervisors resolved that "JD King, County Engineer of Page County, Iowa, be and is hereby designated, authorized and empowered on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of said County to execute the certification of completion of work and final acceptance thereof in accordance with plans and specifications therefore in connection with all Farm to Market constructions in this county" through Dec. 31, 2023.

In light of recent issues with road projects in the county, Holmes said he believed the board should inspect the projects with King before the work is finalized.

"There have been some things in the last year or two that were never agreed to or settled on. I would like him to come in here first before that is done," Holmes said. "I want to know what happened so we can go out and look at it ourselves, with him, and make sure we're good with it, so we don't have people coming in here point out things that were okayed that should never have been okayed."

"We definitely got to be proactive and making sure we're doing things the right way before it gets to the point where it's already done and we have to go back and fix things," Maher said.

Supervisor Chuck Morris made a motion to approve the resolution as originally proposed. That motion was defeated for lack of a second.

By a similar 2-1 vote, the Board of Supervisors designated the legal holidays observed by the county as the same 10 holidays observed in 2022. The resolution originally proposed to the board for 2023 included an 11th holiday for Juneteenth on June 19. Morris cast the opposing vote as he favored inclusion of the additional holiday.

Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday in 2021. Wellhausen said the board agreed to discuss adding the day to the paid holidays starting in 2023.

Morris asked how banks observe the holiday. Wellhausen said banks are closed to observe the federal holiday.

"The reason I was thinking it shouldn't be on there is we need to be open all we can. It might give an opportunity for people who maybe are off to come in here," Holmes said.

"I would think we didn't need another holiday," Maher said. "I would be opposed to adding any more holidays right now."

The designated holidays for 2023 were New Year's Day, Monday, Jan. 2; President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20; Memorial Day, Monday, May 29; Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4; Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day and the day after, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24; and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25-26.

Other resolutions passed as part of the reorganizational meeting included authorizing the chairperson to execute deeds of conveyance; authorizing the Page County Auditor to issue checks for the payment of fixed charge after a bill is filed with the Auditor and for salaries and payroll if the compensation has been fixed or approved by the board; authorized the Page County Assessor to mail Homestead and/or Military and/or Family Farm exemption forms to eligible applicants upon written request of the applicant; that there will be no dog licenses issued by the county and no fee charged; adopted a construction evaluation resolution related to the construction of confinement feeding operation structures; and approved the taxable utilities of Page County which include railroads, pipeline, transmission lines, electric and gas.

A resolution was also approved designating the Clarinda Herald-Journal and the Shenandoah Valley New as the official newspapers for Page County. However, prior to approving the resolution, the board discussed the potential of reducing the length of its official minutes published in the two newspapers in order to reduce publication costs.

However, the board tabled the final two resolutions, as well as the appointment of the township clerks and trustees, until its meeting on Jan. 10. The two resolutions dealt with the appointments to the various boards the Supervisors serve on and other board appointments that require approval of the Board of Supervisors.

In other business Tuesday, the board approved a request from the City of Shenandoah for a tax abatement on property located at 207 Sycamore St.