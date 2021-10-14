Supervisors make copies of proposed ATV/UTV ordinance available to public

Under Iowa state law, the use of ATVs on roadways is only permitted for agricultural uses. However, counties may issue permits for recreational use of the vehicles. Therefore, the board discussed options to keep vehicles used for agricultural purposes exempt from paying the registration and permit fees associated with the recreational use of ATVs and UTVs.

“The language we have in the ordinance right now is to ask those who are exempt to come in and register for a free sticker so it’s easier for law enforcement,” Morris said.

However, since owners are not required by law to register the vehicles for agricultural use, Esaias proposed only requiring people using the vehicles for recreational purposes to register them and get a permit.

“To me, in talking it through with Brenda, it does make a lot of sense. And from a law enforcement standpoint, if they don’t see a sticker they know it’s ag use,” Morris said.

Esaias said she also wanted to speak with Palmer to determine if the decals showing the vehicles are registered for recreational use need to be reflective. Esaias said she is currently considering using a 3-inch by 5-inch decals so they would be easily visible for law enforcement.