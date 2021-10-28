Supervisors pass first reading of ATV/UTV ordinance

No public comments were received during a public hearing held Nov. 26 by the Page County Board of Supervisors regarding the first reading of a proposed ordinance to allow the recreational use of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and off-road Utility Vehicles (UTV) in Page County.
A second reading of the ordinance will be held Nov. 9. A total of three readings of the ordinance are needed for the new regulations to be enacted. However, the board has the option to waive at least one of the readings depending on the response of the public. If passed, the new ordinance would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Iowa laws require all ATVs and UTVs to be registered unless they meet one of the listed state exemptions. Those exemptions include operating the vehicles by or for agricultural purposes, government, public utilities, licensed engineers and licensed surveyors. However, owners with an exemption may also receive recreational privileges by registering their vehicles.
Registration of the vehicles would be handled by the office of Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias. The initial county registration fee would be $30 with a $30 annual renewal fee.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he was contacted by an individual who felt the $30 fee was too high. Holmes said the person thought the $10 charged by Ringgold County was more reasonable.
Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said he had received no additional comments since the board last discussed the proposed ordinance.
"Since there's not state regulation on these county ordinances, there are a number of different price offerings. I had not seen $10. The lowest I'd seen was $17.50," Morris said.
Supervisor Allen Armstrong said he was contacted about the increased potential for accidents involving the vehicles. He said that concern was brought to him following a recent accident.
"Those accidents are going to happen whether there's this available or not unfortunately," Armstrong said.
The first reading of the ordinance was approved by a unanimous vote of the board.