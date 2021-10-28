Supervisors pass first reading of ATV/UTV ordinance

No public comments were received during a public hearing held Nov. 26 by the Page County Board of Supervisors regarding the first reading of a proposed ordinance to allow the recreational use of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and off-road Utility Vehicles (UTV) in Page County.

A second reading of the ordinance will be held Nov. 9. A total of three readings of the ordinance are needed for the new regulations to be enacted. However, the board has the option to waive at least one of the readings depending on the response of the public. If passed, the new ordinance would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Iowa laws require all ATVs and UTVs to be registered unless they meet one of the listed state exemptions. Those exemptions include operating the vehicles by or for agricultural purposes, government, public utilities, licensed engineers and licensed surveyors. However, owners with an exemption may also receive recreational privileges by registering their vehicles.

Registration of the vehicles would be handled by the office of Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias. The initial county registration fee would be $30 with a $30 annual renewal fee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he was contacted by an individual who felt the $30 fee was too high. Holmes said the person thought the $10 charged by Ringgold County was more reasonable.