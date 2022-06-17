Supervisors postpone decision on wind project as citizens reiterate objections

Members of Page County Horizons turned out in force June 14 to once again voice their concerns over a proposed wind turbine project to the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Invenergy, a sustainable energy developer, has submitted an application to Page County for the creation of the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project that would locate wind turbines in both Page and Fremont counties. The company held an informational meeting on the proposed project June 13 at The Waterfalls Wedding Venue in Farragut.

Mark Crowl, a development manager with Invenergy, met with the Page County Board of Supervisors May 31 to announce the public meeting. Crowl also requested Page County consider approval of its application during its June 14 meeting.

Originally, the board was to consider calling a special meeting at 2 p.m. June 16 to consider the application for the wind project. However, at the start of the meeting Tuesday, Board Chairperson Alan Armstrong said the decision on the special meeting had been removed from the agenda.

"There is no special meeting that would be held this Thursday. At this time, we're waiting for more discussion or confirmation from Invenergy about having another meeting," Armstrong said.

Since Invenergy had asked the board to consider its application Tuesday, Jane Stimson said she requested a discussion of the proposal on behalf of Page County Horizons. She requested the Board of Supervisors hold a public meeting where local residents could receive answers to the various questions they have about the project and the application.

"We want to be able to have a voice before you vote on the proposal," Jane Stimson said. "We, as citizens, have had two or more weeks to study and the citizens in the county have been pouring over the proposal. With layman's eyes people have found items they have questions on and we would just like to have the opportunity to have these questions asked and answered."

One of the questions related to the application was then voiced by Ashley Urkoski. She said the map submitted by Invenergy as part of its application shows the boundaries of the project would extend far beyond what the company initially told the board.

Urkoski said during a meeting on Jan. 25 the boundaries of the project were said to extend south not quite to Coin and east from Shenandoah approximately five miles. However, Urkoski said the map in the application shows boundaries reaching almost to College Springs.

"If you vote this through, you are voting through more than the Shenandoah Hills project by me looking at that map," Urkoski said. "Why would you vote this map through when they have extended their boundary and are getting way more than they originally came to you for?"

Armstrong said there are to only be 28 turbines in the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. Therefore, he said he would add the issue of the boundary lines to his list of questions about the application.

"That's a concern," Supervisor Jacob Holmes agreed.

During the discussion, Jane Stimson also encouraged the members of the board to physically view the sites where the 28 turbines included in the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project would be located. She said that would provide the members a better understanding of what would surround each turbine.

Dale Fulk contended the development of wind turbines in Page County would negatively impact health and safety of local citizens. However, he reminded the board the Iowa Code grants the county the authority to protect people from such harm.

"It says a county may exercise any power and perform any function it deems appropriate to protect and preserve the rights, privileges and property of the county or of its residents, and to preserve and improve the peace, safety, health, welfare, comfort and convenience of its residents.

Since discussions on the potential development of wind projects in Page County started nearly three years ago, a key concern has been the distance, or setback, towers must be from other structures. In the ordinance related to wind projects passed by the Board of Supervisors in October of 2019, the setback in Page County was set at 1,500 feet.

However, opponents of the wind projects have contended the distance should be measured from the property line rather than the nearest structure. As part of the public comments heard at the start of the meeting Tuesday, Todd Maher, who will be on the ballot in November for the seat on the Board of Supervisors currently held by Armstrong after winning the Republican primary election June 7, said this would be a reasonable compromise for the board to make.

"You've had tons of citizens come up here and talk to you about the wind turbine project, and ask you specifically for a compromise basically. Changing the ordinance and protecting those citizens who are non-participating, and moving that setback back to the property line, I think is a small thing to be asking," Maher said. "I think you guys have an opportunity to do the right thing and change the ordinance and protect those citizens that are not participating."

Another ongoing concern has been ensuring enough funds are available to decommission the wind turbines should the project be discontinued in the future. In public comments, Jesse Stimson said Palo Alto County in Iowa learned this lesson the hard way.

Therefore, Jesse Stimson said the county may want to have a neutral third party determine if the funding identified would be adequate to decommission the project.