Supervisors prepare to draft road use, decommissioning agreements for wind project

Over the next two months the Page County Board of Supervisors will be working with the Des Moines law firm of Ahlers and Cooney to draft the terms of decommissioning and road use agreements with Invenergy for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

During its meeting Aug. 30, the Supervisors discussed appointing a different board member to work with the law firm on each of the two agreements. Once completed, the agreements would be presented to the full board for formal approval.

However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he wanted to be involved in the development of both agreements and that all three Supervisors should be able to provide input. Therefore, the appointments were tabled until the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board of Supervisors to allow Holmes time to speak with Maria Brownell of Ahlers and Cooney about the potential of involving the entire board in the process.

"I think that’s good to have them help us, but not without all three of us involved," Holmes said.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said he had spoken with Brownell about the two agreements. He said Brownell recommended the board approve a motion designating a board or staff member to work on each of the two agreements.

"Basically, the way she said this would work then, whoever that person is, would be in contact with Ahlers and Cooney. They would give them their thoughts. They would work toward a process. Ahlers and Cooney would present that to Invenergy. Invenergy would read it, come back to Ahlers and Cooney with what they think (and Ahlers and Cooney) would bring it back to us with their ideas and thought on how far to go, and back and forth."

Armstrong said Brownell had projected those negotiations to take between 30 and 45 days to complete. Armstrong said he believed the negotiation process Brownell suggested made sense.

"That way it would give everybody plenty of time to work through this and not have to make any quick decisions. Then, at that time, then before it gets voted on, then it would be presented to the board as a whole," Armstrong said. "We would not be involved in everything at the same time, so it would be less confusing for us as a board."

Supervisor Chuck Morris said Fremont County started working on its agreements about the same time Page County did, but their process is nearly finished.

"Now, what is being suggested here is we take the next 30 to 45 days to work through any issues that could be presented to the whole board. Which is a slow, crazy process, I agree," Morris said.

Holmes was not as concerned about the length of time as he was about having Invenergy involved in developing the terms of the agreement. He said the agreements are intended to protect the infrastructure of Page County and Invenergy has to decide if they want to abide or not with the conditions set by the county.

"Why would we have them at the table in negotiations? That makes no sense," Holmes said. "Our biggest thing is the roads. I mean, crying out loud, the biggest thing we've got, the most expensive thing we've got. Why in the world would we not have that in a public meeting with everybody on board to talk about it?"

Armstrong said having all three board members involved in drafting the agreements would require a series of closed session meetings. He said that could further complicate the process.

Instead, since Holmes had already expressed an interest in ensuring the roads of Page County are protected during the project, Armstrong said believed Holmes should work on the road use agreement. Then, either Morris or Armstrong would work on the decommissioning agreement with the law firm.

"I'm going to come to the decommissioning also and sit there. So, there are going to have to be minutes. It's going to have to be a public meeting. I want to hear it all," Holmes said.

Earlier in the meeting, Holmes also raised concerns about the wording of the discussion on appointing board members to work with Ahlers and Cooney on the decommissioning and road use agreements for the wind project. Holmes believed the agenda item was too vague to inform the public of which agreements were involved and that it related to the Invenergy wind project.

As a result, Holmes voted against approving the agenda for the Aug. 30 meeting.