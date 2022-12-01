Supervisors receive pipeline update

A scheduling conference has been set by the Iowa Utilities Board for Dec. 13 in Des Moines to discuss a procedural schedule and public hearing for a proposed carbon capture hazardous liquid pipeline to be built in Iowa by Summit Carbon Solutions.

Summit Carbon Solutions filed its petition to construct, operate and maintain the proposed pipeline to transport liquefied carbon dioxide in Iowa with the Iowa Utilities Board on Jan. 28. The procedural schedule for the project is expected to include an intervention deadline, testimony due dates and potential public hearing dates.

With the conference only two weeks away, Kaylee Langrell of TurnKey Logistics met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Nov. 29 regarding the status of the pipeline project. TurnKey Logistics represents Summit Solutions and performs non-environmental permitting for the company. Officials with TurnKey Logistics previous met with the board June 21 regarding the project.

The proposed pipeline would cross 30 counties in Iowa, as well as involving four other states. Carbon dioxide emissions from 32 ethanol plants in those five states would be captured and transported by the pipeline to Bismarck, North Dakota, where it would be stored.

The pipeline would run through Page County near the border of Fremont County. Approximately seven of the 685 miles of pipeline in Iowa would be located in Page County.

Langrell said Summit Carbon Solutions expects to start construction on the pipeline in Iowa in August or September of 2023.

In June, the board was told 32% of the land easements needed to proceed with the pipeline in Iowa had been secured. That included 22% of the easements in Page County.

"As of yesterday, we're at 55.17 % of easement miles acquired. And that is for Page County. Then, as far as state acquisition, we're at about 57% and we also hit our project milestone of over 50% project wide," Langrell said.

Page County joined several other counties earlier this year in filing an objection to the use of eminent domain by a for-profit private company. The counties also asked the Iowa Utilities Board to reject the Summit Carbon Solutions petition unless voluntary easements are granted by all impacted landowners.

"We've expressed our concern about the use of eminent domain as a public body, and I think we feel pretty strongly about that. The reality is the Iowa Utilities Board, ultimately, will make that decision. That's above our pay grade. It would be our hope, as a responsible business venture, you would work very hard to keep that number at a minimum if it's allowed by the Iowa Utilities Board," Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

"We are exceeding our goals, so we do have hopes for that 100% acquisition," Langrell said.

Langrell said she will also serve as the permitting coordinator for Page County. She said she submitted the road crossing permits for the project to Page County Engineer J.D. King on Nov. 21.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said the county has had issues recently with ensuring roads are returned to a good condition following construction projects. Langrell said the company would be able to provide before and after photos of the roads and is committed to ensuring any damages incurred are repaired.

"That would be a good place for an ordinance or a road use agreement, or something to make sure it's returned to pre-construction quality," Holmes said.

Given the size of the proposed pipeline project, Langrell said Summit Carbon Solutions is concerned about safety issues. She said regulations require that 10% of the wells on the project be x-rayed.

However, Langrell said the company has committed to x-raying 100% of the wells on the project line. Langrell said the pipeline would also be hydrostatically tested before being placed in the ground. She also noted one block valve may be located in Page County.

"We will also hire people to live and work locally across the project line," Langrell said. "So they're at a close distance if there is any kind of issue. They can respond. They will also do regular maintenance on the line as well."

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong asked why the hydrostatic testing would be done before the pipe is installed.

Langrell said the pipeline would be made of carbon steel and the hydrostatic testing ensures the pipe is read to be installed. Once in the ground, she said additional testing is also done to identify problems before they develop.

Holmes also questioned the setback distances related to the project. Langrell said the minimum requirement is 50 feet, but she estimated the setbacks would be closer to 100 feet.

"We've made over 2,000 route changes just based off of landowner wishes — moving it through properties. So, we are willing to work with people," Langrell said.

Prior to the update Tuesday, Jan Norris of Montgomery County spoke to the board during public comments. Norris and Marty Maher of rural Imogene spoke to the board Nov. 22 and urged Page County to draft an ordinance to regulate the construction of pipelines in its borders.

Since the pipeline is proposed to be installed between two farms owned by Norris and her family, she has researched the project carefully. She identified many of the points Langrell reviewed and cautioned the board to carefully consider the information presented.

"All these things are statements you want to hear, and it is what landowners want to hear also. However, their actions do not always follow their statements. Summit may have more than 50% of the easements needed, but that doesn't mean the landowners want this. The Iowa Utilities Board has stated there are still too many parcels without voluntary easements to move forward with a public hearing," Norris said.

Therefore, Norris said he was hopeful the scheduling conference would provide a more exact timetable for the pipeline project.

In other business Tuesday, the board tabled a decision on paying the architectural fees associated with installing new canopies at the Page County Courthouse. The canopies would be part of the window project underway at the courthouse.

Repairing the concrete ramp at the handicap entrance to the courthouse was also discussed. The board requested an estimate for the design and installation of the canopies. The board also asked that work start on creating the bid specifications for the ramp repairs.

The board also approved signing a memorandum of understanding with Page County Public Health to administrate the funds received by the county from a settlement related to the national opioid crisis.