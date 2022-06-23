Supervisors receive update on carbon dioxide pipeline

Efforts are continuing to acquire the land needed for the proposed Midwest Carbon Express to pass through Page County.

Robert Latimer of Turnkey Logistics met with the Page County Board of Supervisors June 21 to provide a brief update on the project. Proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC, the Midwest Carbon Express is a proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline.

The proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline would cross 30 counties in Iowa, as well as involving four other states. Carbon dioxide emissions from 34 ethanol plants in those five states would be captured and transported by the pipeline to Bismarck, N.D., where it would be stored.

“There is value in doing that. It keeps the ethanol industry profitable and keeps the ethanol industry running in a very green state, so to speak. The value proposition is that ethanol would continue to remain a real profitable, renewable fuel going forward in the future,” Latimer said.

The pipeline would run through Page County near the border of Fremont County. Latimer said approximately seven of the 685 miles of pipeline in Iowa would be located in Page County.

As a result, he said Summit Carbon Solutions would be making an investment of $6.4 million in Page County. That investment would in turn create an estimated $245,000 in new property taxes for the county each year.

In terms of acquiring the land to proceed with the pipeline, Latimer said approximately 32% of the needed easements in Iowa has been secured.

“In Page County, with seven miles of total pipeline, approximately 22% of all easements have been acquired,” Latimer said.

The Iowa Utilities Board scheduled a series of informational meetings to educate landowners on the proposed project after the company filed a permit request with the board Aug. 11, 2021. The informational meeting in Fremont County was held Oct. 11, 2021, while the Page County meeting was scheduled for Oct. 14, 2021.

“Carbon Solutions has filed with the Iowa Utilities Board for a permit for this project in the state of Iowa. They’re hoping a decision will be pending sometime next year around this time,” Latimer said.

In other business, the Board of Supervisors met with Justin Dammann to discuss some possible improvements to the county farm just south of Clarinda. Dammann said fescue has appeared in the pasture and there were some damaged trees that may need to be removed.

The board directed Dammann to plant clover in the pasture to combat the fescue. A decision on the trees was tabled until the members of the board could view the trees.

A Class C liquor license for a new business, Jacqueline’s, near Shenandoah was approved. The board also approved two requests from the city of Shenandoah for tax abatements on properties located at 201 N. Broad St. and 1301 W. Valley Ave. in Shenandoah.