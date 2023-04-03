Summit Carbon Solutions land easement for the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline was at 70% easement miles acquired in Page County, as of Thursday, and 67% easement miles acquired in the state of Iowa.

That update was provided during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Kaylee Langrell of TurnKey Logistics, representing Summit Carbon Solutions, provided the Page County Board of Supervisors with those numbers March 30, along with other project updates.

She told supervisors that safety was still a concern, and it was the company’s intention to try and provide quarterly updates to the county officials. She said open house meetings for land owners and discussions with individual land owners were a priority, along with educating the public on the proposed project.

“It’s very important that people are aware of what this is and the importance of it,” Langrell said.

The proposed pipeline will transport carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to an underground sequestration site in North Dakota. It will pass through the west part of Page County, connecting to the Shenandoah Green Plains facility.

Legislation requiring companies with proposed projects for carbon sequestration to acquire 90% of land before eminent domain could be used recently passed in the Iowa House but failed in the Iowa Senate.

While Langrell said Summit Carbon Solutions sees the proposed project as a benefit to the community, noting that 57% of corn grown in Iowa is sold to ethanol plants, Supervisor Chair Jacob Holmes said financial gain is not a good reason to use eminent domain.

“Arguing for financial gains for a private organization or any private people to use eminent domain is not a good argument in my mind,” Holmes said. “Eminent domains only used for absolute necessities like roads and things that have to go through for the public use, not a private gain. So, that’s where I’d like you to say ‘We’re not going to use eminent domain.’ You can run that pipe any which way with people who signed up and stay back far enough. But, to be open to using eminent domain, that’s, in my opinion, pretty serous for a ‘for-profit.’”

Langrell said eminent domain could happen with the size of the project. She said there were other carbon sequestration options, but none proved as efficient. She said the proposed pipeline would aid ethanol plants in selling into low-carbon markets where they will get a premium for the ethanol they produce, making the market stronger for farmers that grow corn.

Another area Langrell spoke on was yearly training for local emergency responders in the area, which PHMSA requires. Supervisor Todd Maher, a volunteer firefighter with the Shenandoah Fire Department, said the yearly training was encouraging but still had concerns.

“Our department does not have the capability to answer to a call of this magnitude if something would happen with a leak or whatever,” Maher said. “We would have to hope for the best, especially if you’re going to put this close to homes or; it comes pretty close to the western part of Shenandoah.”

Other areas Langrell addressed Thursday evening were the many regulations that Summit Carbon Solutions would be required to follow for safety. She said the project was regulated by PHMSA CFR195.

Langrell said PHMSA requires that underground CO2 pipelines must have a 12-inch clearance between the outside of the pipe and the extremity of any other underground structures, excluding gray tile.

“But the IUB (Iowa Utilities Board) steps in there and says we want you to have 12 inches distance between your pipeline and our drain tile,” Langrell said. “That’s through the Iowa Ag Risk Mitigation Plan. So, Summit’s best practice would be 24 inches, that’s case by case, that could change there’s things that happen out during construction. But you’re always going to have the 12-inch minimum because that’s what’s required at the state level in Iowa.”

She covered inline inspections saying this sophisticated process gathers the information the company needs to prevent issues with the pipeline. Langrell also said they are required to have a valve site every 20 miles across the project.

“No matter where you’re at on the project, there will be a valve at least 10 miles from you,” Langrell said. “The purpose of these is if there’s any kind of temperature pressure change in the pipeline, they automatically shut. So we can monitor these from our home office in Ames. Also, we can access them at the site.”

Langrell said the project does have one valve site proposed in Page County.

The pipeline that would be used for the proposed project would be carbon steel and 100% manufactured in the United States and located 50 feet from any dwelling, which is regulation, Langrell said.

“Our pipeline is designed with landowners in mind,” Langrell said. “So if you look at any other pipeline route versus our route, you’ll see that they go from point A to point B as efficiently as possible.

“Our pipeline route is designed to where it’s away from people’s homes. It does skirt property length, that is a starting point, and that is negotiated with landowners as we go. So we didn’t want to cut straight through people’s fields.”

In other business:

George Crawford, Craig Harris, Marty Mathis, Jacob Morrison, Jesse Stimson, Kim Tudor and Dean Weiss were appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

A resolution was approved to sign opioid agreement.

A courthouse lawn application from Rachel Savary was approved.

A public hearing was set for April 13 to review the DOT Budget and County Five Year Program for fiscal year 2024.