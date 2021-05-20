Supervisors reduce speed on two Page County roads

In an effort to manage traffic flow and reduce safety concerns, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted May 18 to reduce the speed limits of two gravel roads in the county.
The board voted unanimously to lower the speed limit on portions of J-53 and J-55 to 45 miles per hour. Should the gravel roads be returned to a hard surface at some point in the future, the board agreed to consider returning the roads to a higher speed limit.
“If we did seal coat them again, that’s going to take that risk out of it. So at that point we could probably go back to 55,” Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.
The segment of J-53 extends from the bridge at Shambaugh on Highway 71 east to the Taylor County line. Since J-55 passes through Braddyville, there is section of the road with a 35-mile per hour speed limit that changes to 55 miles per hour outside of town. The new 45-mile per hour speed limit would start at that transition and continue east to the Taylor County line.
Neighbors living on or near these roads have approached the Supervisors to express concerns with the size of trucks utilizing the roads, the speed at which they travel and the potential danger this creates on a gravel road where dust can arise.
“I’m guessing, from what’s been said, that sometimes they’re going 60 or 65 and that’s really the max,” Supervisor Alan Armstrong said. “If they’re aware that people are concerned, publicly, maybe they’ll be more apt to drive conservatively in that area,” Supervisor Alan Armstrong said.
Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris asked Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer if his department would be able to enforce the reduced speed limit on those roads. Palmer said his department would do its best to have a presence in the area, but reminded the board he only has so many deputies on duty at one time to patrol the entire county.
“We will do the best we can with what we have,” Palmer said. “What people need to be aware of is if you are going over the speed limit, you’re probably going to get stopped. So keep that in mind also. Don’t say that just because you’re a trucker you’re going to get a trucker and if you’re a car you’re not.”
“Speed limits are broken every day in Page County. Sometimes you’re there and sometimes you’re not,” Morris said.
Page County Engineer JD King said the one complication with reducing the speed limit would be the ability of the county to purchase any new speed limit signs for the roads. King estimated it would take eight signs to properly post the new speed limit for the roads.
Although Page County may have some signs in its inventory, any new signs that would have to be purchased would come from Iowa Prison Industries. However, King said those shops are currently shut down due to security issues.
Earlier Tuesday, during the public comment portion of the meeting, three people addressed the board regarding a special meeting held May 14 to rescind the appointments to the county redistricting commission due to a procedural error and the subsequent appointment of three new Republican representatives.
Jane Stimson said when the appointments were originally made May 18, Armstrong wanted to ensure there was balance between Shenandoah, Clarinda and either Essex or the rural portion of the county. However, when the new appointments were made Friday, Stimson said all the members were either from Shenandoah or Essex.
Stimson also noted that all five members of the commission are women. Stimson was stopped from commenting when she reached the five minute time limit allowed for each speaker during public comment.
Dale Fulk, who was one of the original members proposed as a member of the redistricting commission, then spoke and asked Armstrong what his definition of “geographic balance” was. Armstrong said he would discuss the issue with Fulk directly by telephone after the meeting.
Since there are specific rules and regulations the redistricting commission has to follow when executing its function, Fulk said he was insulted by comments that people opposed to the development of wind turbines in Page County may seek to alter districts based on that view.
Loren Johnson also spoke to the board Tuesday. He said his comments were as an individual and not as co-chairperson of the Page County Republican Party. Johnson discussed the election of Holmes to the Board of Supervisors and the need to protect the property rights of landowners that could be impacted by the development of wind turbines in Page County.