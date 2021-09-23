Supervisors refuse to backfill COVID incentive program

However, Morris clarified it the incentive would not necessarily involve tax dollars. He said it could involve funding the county receives from Iowa State Association of Counties from its wellness account.

Like Morris, Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he vaccinated because he felt it was the right choice for him. Armstrong said he spoke with officials at Shenandoah Medical Center and found the average cost for someone hospitalized with COVID-19 at that hospital was $16,000. He said the average cost at Clarinda Regional Health Center was $24,000.

“I’m more worried about down the road what it’s going to do to our (insurance) rates and the penalties that’ll be prescribed to people that maybe haven’t taken the precaution if the insurance companies are forced to charge different,” Armstrong said.

As a result, Armstrong did not feel this was the right time for the county to start backfilling an incentive like this.

After discussing the proposal, Holmes made a motion to deny the request. The board voted unanimously to deny the request to backfill the incentive.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a change to its meeting schedule. The board had been meeting at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday except on the second Tuesday of the month when the board convened at 6 p.m.