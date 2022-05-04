Supervisors reject bid for annex improvements

For a second time Page County swung and missed on plans to improve the Page County Annex in Clarinda.

During a brief meeting at 9 a.m. May 3, the Page County Board of Supervisors opened the lone bid received for the project. Graham Contracting LLC of Red Oak submitted a bid of $223,150 with a completion date of Dec. 1.

The proposed renovations to the facility included bathroom upgrades and the installation of a lift to access the second floor of the building in order to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) rules. Page County previously bid the project in March, but received no responses.

Board Chair Alan Armstrong said the bid was approximately $80,000 higher than the engineering estimate the county received for the project. He noted the cost for the added structural work required for the lift installation was $58,500 compared to $6,000 in the engineering estimate. The lift itself was also $15,200 higher than projected.

"That's a huge difference there. That's where a lot of it comes from," Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.

Since the bid from Graham Contracting was so much higher than the estimate, the board voted unanimously to reject the bid. The board will consider taking bids for a third time in the future.

Supervisor Chuck Morris again commented on the bid during a separate meeting of the board held later that night.

"The bid we had today was ugly. It didn't make any sense and we voted it down," Morris reported.

Among the agenda items for the night meeting May 3 was the approval of a two-year lease with Heartland Family Service for the rental of office space at the Page County Annex. Morris said officials with Heartland Family Service were scheduled to tour the annex May 5.

"The Heartland people, the only thing they really need for their nurse is to have a sink. So, since Public Health has vacated the building, I think we have an opportunity to reconfigure," Morris said.

Based on the amount of space Heartland Family Service would need, the rent was estimated at $685 per month. Therefore, the board approved the request to rent the space and work out the reconfiguration of the building to meet their needs.

Also Tuesday night, the board approved sending a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board opposing the use of eminent domain as part of the development of carbon pipeline that would run through Page County.

Holmes presented a copy of a letter of opposition sent by Fremont County. Holmes said the letter was very similar to a letter previously proposed by Morris.

However, there was an extra paragraph contending that, according to Iowa Code, "if they grant this permit, it is actually giving them the right for eminent domain," Holmes said.

After reviewing the Fremont County letter, the board agreed to send the same letter.

In other business, the board approved issuing a tax sale certificate to Lapland One LLC. The company is the adjoining landowner of the property.

A tax abatement requested by the city of Essex for the property at 707 Omaha Ave. in Essex was also approved. Currently, the property is a vacant lot.

Crystal Worl also spoke to the board during public comments about safety concerns related to work being done on M63. She said she was traveling the road April 29 and found there to be no markings on the newly coated road and there were patches of loose pavement.

During his report, Page County Engineer J.D. King said the road was scheduled to receive a second coating in mid-May, but that work has been delayed by the weather. He said lane markings would not be painted on the road surface until the work is done.

Armstrong suggested placing signage to remind people the road is still under construction.