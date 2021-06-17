Supervisors relocate speed limit signs

Signs, signs, everywhere signs, except where they are most needed.
That was the situation Page County Engineer JD King faced as he attempted to acquire speed limit signs to post on J-53 and J-55. The Page County Board of Supervisors voted May 18 to reduce the speed on portions of those roads to 45 miles per hour.
However, King informed the board June 15 that he had been unable to purchase new signs to indicate the reduced speed limit for the roads. King normally purchases signs for the county form Iowa Prison Industries, but those shops have been closed due to security issues.
Therefore, King requested the Board of Supervisors return the speed limits on two roads in the county to the standard rate used for gravel roads. King said the speed limits on 190th Street and 230th Street had been reduced due to increased traffic rates when work was being done on Highway 2 between Clarinda and Shenandoah.
"Back in the early '90s when the state was working on Highway 2, a bunch of the traffic was pushed off to parallel routes on 190th and 230th and they put up speed limit signs on those routes," King said. "There are speed limit signs out there for 40, 45 and 50 based on what the surface was."
Even though the roads feature a combination of gravel and seal coat surfaces, King suggested eliminating the various speed zones and creating a single uniformed speed limit for the two roads. King recommended using the statuary speed limit for gravel roads in Page County of 55 miles per hour during the day and 50 miles per hour at night.
"I would recommend to the board we remove the speed limits on those two routes and then I could take those signs and use them elsewhere where they're needed," King said.
The board voted unanimously to adjust the speed limits for 190th Street and 230th Street as King proposed.
In other business, the board approved a one year safety contract with Mark Shaffer of Molyneaux Insurance, formerly known as SPR Direct, effective July 1. The cost of the safety contract would be between $800 and $1,000 per month.
The Board of Supervisors discussed using the services of Shaffer during its June 8 meeting when the safety director position for Page County was reduced to a part-time role. However, no action on the contract was taken during the June 8 meeting.