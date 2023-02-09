There was more discussion for needs in the Fremont County Sheriff’s office at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 8.

After visiting further with Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, the board rescinded last week’s motion to use the Room and Board Fund Expenditure for the sheriff office’s expenses in the coming year.

Aistrope said he took another look at all the equipment that would be needed and wanted to update the supervisors.

“Our car cameras are also outdated. I was trying to put it off a year so I could recoup some funds to do that," Aistrope said. "But then we talked about bringing everything up to date all at once since we were getting the other pieces in place. But that’s going to be another $125,000. We would be bringing it all up to date, and it comes with a five-year warranty.”

Board members discussed the advantage of using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money for the expenses, which would come out of the general fund rather than a specific line item.

“I would rather revisit this and put it all in one motion for ARPA. We’ll need a solid bid as to exactly what it’s going to be," Chairman Chris Clark said.

“Once we know a total, utilizing the ARPA funds makes more sense to keep the budget sound,” Supervisor Clint Blackburn agreed.

Supervisors asked Aistrope to obtain a quote the total for all equipment and report back at next week’s meeting. The equipment includes car cameras, software that runs the recordings, storage for the recordings, replacement of all jail doors, jail cameras and officer body cameras.

Due to the motion to rescind last week’s decision, supervisors tabled taking action on equipment for the sheriff’s office to the Feb 15 meeting.

Supervisors also took action on the following:

Approved a resolution to award the low bid on Project #L-CO36 for pavement markings to Vogel Traffic Services in Orange City for $157,389.68.

Signed an application for the approval of underground construction in the county ROW for MidAmercian Energy to install four power poles to bring electric service to a location on Plum Creek Road, 1.5 miles from Highway 275.

Tabled a decision on the resolution concerning the disbanding of the 28E formed for Workforce Services.

Approved the hiring of Christopher Pryal as a new dispatcher/jailer for the sheriff’s office.

Signed a contract with Henry M. Adkins and Son, Inc. for the purchase of new election equipment at a cost of $50,806. Board members approved the purchase of the election equipment paid for through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds at the Jan. 18 meeting. County Auditor Dee Owens had made a request to the board to consider updating the county’s election equipment as she indicated that the equipment is 10 years old, outdated and slow.

Approved the purchase of Tax Sale Certificate 2012-326 for the City of Sidney. Treasurer Alise Snyder indicated that the taxes haven’t been paid since 2010, and the city was interested in taking it over as they have been providing mowing maintenance. Owens said it is likely that if the city takes over, they’ll come back and ask for an abatement of the taxes.

Auditor Dee Owens talked to the board about Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds (LATCF) funds and its uses.

“We were awarded $50,000 in LATCF funds," she said. "The reason we are eligible is because we receive PILT (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) money because we have land that isn’t taxed, it’s government owned. Basically, the program is to serve as a general revenue enhancement program.”

The program is designed to supplement existing federal programs to stabilize revenues in qualifying counties.

“It can be used for things such as capital expenditures, infrastructure investments, long-term economic development activities and general government operations," Owens explained. "There is a list of what we can’t use the funding for, too. I wanted to bring it to your attention because it’s something we need to look at as to how we’ll spend it, It goes into the ARPA funds because it’s basically under the same program although not every county qualifies for it.”

Supervisors and Owens discussed possible uses that included a payment of taxes due to PILT funds being decreased. Since this was a discussion item only, no decisions were made.

The next regular meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be Feb. 15, 2023.