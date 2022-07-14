Supervisors review formation of county condemnation compensation commission

Page County is exploring the formation of a 28-member condemnation compensation commission that would be charged with reviewing eminent domain applications involving the county.

The Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the commission during its meeting July 12. Since the discussion was initiated during the board communications portion of the meeting, any formal action on creating the commission will occur at a future meeting.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said the members of the board had received an email earlier on Tuesday from Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Jeff Larson requesting a commission be established for Page County. The Fourth Judicial District consists of Page County as well as Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.

“This is something that has never occurred,” Armstrong said.

“I don’t recall Page County, in my years of service, every having such a commission. But it sounds like we should have,” Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

Morris read a portion of the email explaining the duties of the Board of Supervisors regarding the formation of the commission.

“Annually, the Board of Supervisors of the county shall appoint not less than 28 residents of the county and the names of said persons shall be placed on a list, and they shall be eligible to serve as members of a compensation commission,” according to the email read by Morris.

The members of the commission are to be divided evenly between four groups of individuals. Those groups include owners or operators of agricultural property; owners of city property; licensed real estate persons or brokers; and people having knowledge of property values in the county such as bankers or auctioneers.

Once the list of 28 individuals is compiled, the Chief Judge, or their designee, will select “by lot” six people to serve on the compensation commission. The commission is tasked with determining the damage a property owner would suffer for having property condemned through eminent domain.

After reviewing the details of the commission, Morris asked anyone that would be interested in being included on the list of 28 people to contact the Board of Supervisors.