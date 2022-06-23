Supervisors schedule public meeting on wind project

A decision on the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project proposed by Invenergy could come as early as Thursday afternoon during a special meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

A public meeting to review the application, and potentially take action on the request, was set for 2 p.m. June 30 in the Page Room on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda. The scheduling of the meeting was approved by a 2-1 vote of the board.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes voted against the 2 p.m. start time, instead believing the meeting should be held in the evening to make it easier for interested citizens to attend. The 2 p.m. start was proposed in a motion by Supervisor Chuck Morris, but Holmes refused to second the motion.

“I won’t even second that. That’s ridiculous and I second everything. That’s ridiculous. That’s offensive to the people who live here,” Holmes said. “The only reason to do that is to limit people’s ability to come.”

As a result, Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong ultimately seconded the motion by Morris to bring the matter to a vote. Armstrong and Morris then cast the affirmative votes necessary to set the meeting.

Holmes also said he did not believe the board should take action on the application during the June 30 special meeting.

“I don’t think we should vote at that meeting. There might be things we learn at that meeting we need to figure out,” Holmes said. “This is a big deal. This is probably the biggest thing that’s happened in a long time and it’s going to affect people probably more than most of what we do.”

Later in the meeting, members of Page County Horizons met with the board and asked for clarification on some of the points during a discussion on the proposed wind project during the June 14 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Mary Ann Gibson asked about the boundaries included on the map submitted by Invenergy as part of its application. Gibson said the boundaries extend well beyond the location of the wind turbines in the proposed project and she was concerned that could lead to the construction of more turbines in the future.

Armstrong said the application only covers the 28 turbines designated as part of the current project being considered by the board. He said the construction of any future turbines would constitute a new project with a new application that would have to be approved by the Board of Supervisors at that time.

Mike Blazer, who serves as special counsel for Invenergy, was attending the meeting by Zoom and confirmed any future development in Page County would require the company to submit a new application.

“Our application, regardless of how much land is included, is for a specific number of turbines in specific locations. Any future addition of more or different turbines somewhere else, outside of the locations in the current application, would have to be the subject of a new application for, effectively, a new project and a new permit. We could not build additional turbines that are not covered by this application pursuant to the permit we’re seeking at this time,” Blazer said.

Gibson said she was also underwhelmed by the details included in the application on the environmental study done for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. She encouraged the board to request additional supporting documentation on the study.

“We never provide full reports. They’re never requested because this issue is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with whom we work very closely,”

SUPERVISORS

Continued from page 1A

Blazer said.

Jane Stimson and Jesse Stimson also raised questions about ensuring there are adequate funds available to decommission the project if that became necessary in the future.

During public comments at the start of the meeting, Blazer also reviewed a letter he directed outside counsel for Invenergy to send to Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen regarding the actions of people who spoke against the project in recent weeks and in particular during the June 14 meeting.

“I have never witnessed the things that have been said in the past month or so in these meetings -- abusive name calling, not only to my client, but also to sitting Supervisors during meetings; shouting speakers down, again including Supervisors; and handing Supervisors facially overbroad and harassing litigation notices as a threat. But the treatment of the Supervisors in and around the last meeting was truly unconscionable. Open threats were made to sue the Supervisors individually and to engage in frivolous witch hunts requesting not only Supervisors’ official communications, but the speaker also said they would also go after the Supervisors private communications, his wife’s private communications and the private communications of his kids. Only slightly less veiled threats of physical violence have been made to representatives of my client,” Blazer read from the letter.

As a result, Blazer said the letter went on to say these actions could impact the ability of Invenergy to “get a fair tribunal” to consider its application.

In other business Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors entered closed session to consider hiring legal counsel to assist the board with a public records request. After spending approximately 30 minutes in closed session, the board voted 2-1 in favor of hiring Hopkins and Huebner, P.C., to aid with the request. Holmes cast the opposing vote.