Supervisors secure election process information

"We also did state in the resolution, as well, that our office advocates for 100% transparency in local government and we recognize releasing public records relating to the vulnerabilities of our election infrastructure would be irresponsible and detrimental to the voters, and may allow bad actors to effect the integrity of our elections," Wellhausen said.

In other business, the board denied a claim from Page County Conservation for the purchase of safety boots for employees of the department.

Conservation Director John Schwab met with the board to discuss the claim for the safety boots. He also discussed the purchase of muck boots that would be available to all employees when they would be working in wet conditions.

Although Morris said he wants the employees to have the proper boots, he said research into the claim revealed an existing policy established by the Page County Conservation Board.

"Through all this process and conversation we discovered that there is a policy on your books that prevents buying boots," Morris said. "If you guys want to buy boots, that's your deal. You guys figure out a safety boot policy for your employees if you think that's right."

Schwab said the Conservation Board was planning to discuss the work boot policy at its next meeting.