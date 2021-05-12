Supervisors select Samuels Group to conduct jail study

The Samuels Group of West Des Moines has been selected to conduct a study to determine the future jail needs of Page County. Once completed, the study could provide the county with direction on how to proceed with the potential construction of a new county jail facility.
The Page County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of hiring the firm during its meeting May 11 in the Page Room of the Page County Courthouse. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the opposing vote because he was concerned the study may be outdated by the time the county is prepared to move forward with construction.
"I don't think it's a good idea to do a study if we don't think we're going to build a jail for a year. I think we might be getting our jail study a little bit expired in that way," Holmes said.
Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said in recent months the board heard summary proposals from four companies detailing the services they would provide as part of a jail study and the cost of the conducting the study. A fifth company also submitted a written proposal for the study.
"The jail study does not mean we have committed to spending millions of dollars on a jail. The jail study gives more information on what a proposed jail might look like, or need to look like, and help us get our planning," Morris said.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong asked how much time was generally involved from starting a jail study to finishing a construction project in other counties. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer estimated the full process to take four years.
In its proposal, the Samuels Group said the cost of the initial phase of the jail study would not exceed $15,000. However, Holmes was uncomfortable spending that much money for a jail study in the current economic climate.
"I just don't want to spend money on something and have to redo it," Holmes said. "Things change and I don't want to spend $10,000 or $15,000 dollars on something that might change. I don't step in until I know."
Although Morris agreed the board needed to be cautious on spending money for the study, he believed the results would still be valid if the county decided to move forward with a construction project in the next four years.
"I don't think the jail study would need to be redone. I think what data we get will be the guide that will help us, whether we build the jail in 24 months or 48 months," Morris said.
Even though money was set aside in the budget for the study, Holmes believed the county should wait until construction costs level off. He said he would rather apply those funds to road repairs that could directly improve the safety of local residents.
"On chip seal roads, we've had less accidents than we have on those blacktop roads," Palmer said.
In addition, Palmer said if a new jail project was done properly, the county would have the ability to expand in the future should conditions with law enforcement change.
Morris said he also had the opportunity to speak with the jail inspector that has completed the evaluations of the current facility in recent years. Based on those conversations and reports from the inspections, he said the time is coming where Page County could be forced to take action.
"None of has ever built a jail. None of us, probably, want to build a jail. But it is something I'm pretty confident, sometime in the pretty near future, we're going to have to do," Morris said. "What will give us more life in (the existing) jail is seeing some forward progress and doing something."
In other business, the board tabled a decision on the purchase of six new windows to be installed in the office of the Page County Recorder until its May 18 meeting. Holmes asked the issue be tabled so he would have time to review the lone estimate that was received and attempt to find other companies that may be interested in the project.
A tax abatement request from the city of Shenandoah for a property it owns at 606 S. Center St. in Shenandoah was also approved Tuesday night.