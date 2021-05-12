Supervisors select Samuels Group to conduct jail study

In its proposal, the Samuels Group said the cost of the initial phase of the jail study would not exceed $15,000. However, Holmes was uncomfortable spending that much money for a jail study in the current economic climate.

"I just don't want to spend money on something and have to redo it," Holmes said. "Things change and I don't want to spend $10,000 or $15,000 dollars on something that might change. I don't step in until I know."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although Morris agreed the board needed to be cautious on spending money for the study, he believed the results would still be valid if the county decided to move forward with a construction project in the next four years.

"I don't think the jail study would need to be redone. I think what data we get will be the guide that will help us, whether we build the jail in 24 months or 48 months," Morris said.

Even though money was set aside in the budget for the study, Holmes believed the county should wait until construction costs level off. He said he would rather apply those funds to road repairs that could directly improve the safety of local residents.

"On chip seal roads, we've had less accidents than we have on those blacktop roads," Palmer said.