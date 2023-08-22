The Page County Board of Supervisors approved the writing of a letter of support to display veterans banners in Clarinda at its Aug. 17 meeting.

Colleen Strong of Clarinda proposed the city fly banners around the square from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.

“This is something I am very passionate about. I believe that as a community, and as a nation, we do not show enough respect for all veterans past and present," said Strong, a daughter of a military family. "I am proposing a veteran banner program to display banners around the boulevard in Clarinda starting next year.

"Respective families would purchase the banners, but we just need your support. A letter would be very helpful.”

Strong’s longterm goal is that all communities in Page County and other counties would start the same program. Supervisors agreed to support Strong with her project and thanked her for what she was doing.

The supervisors took action on several other agenda items:

• Rescinded their 2-1 vote from last week's meeting to move forward with the window project for the courthouse due to a conflict of interest for Supervisor Todd Maher.

“I did vote to move forward with the window project, but I think I should recuse myself because I am a Pella employee, and it probably doesn't look quite right. So I would like to rescind my vote,” Maher said.

Clark told the supervisors that she received an email for a verbal change order for a discount of $35,000 on the windows.

“I got an email that indicates there is a discount up to $35,000 on the windows. We should have the official document tomorrow," she said. "So, I would like to make a motion to accept the change order and move forward with the window project.”

Holmes said he was hesitant to accept the offer because he hadn’t seen the email and doesn’t know who is doing the negotiating. The supervisors will make a decision at a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, after Holmes communicates with the representative from Pella.

• Approved cancelation of the board's Aug. 24 meeting due to ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) meetings in Des Moines.

• Approved utility permits for IAMO Communications. County engineer J.D. King said the permits are for installing fiber in the SE part of the county in East River Township.

• Approved tax abatements for the following properties:

511 Nebraska Ave. Essex, Resolution No. 37-2023

409 E. Garfield St. Clarinda, Resolution No. 38-2023

417 E. Garfield St. Clarinda, Resolution No. 39-2023

214 S. 12th St. Clarinda, Resolution No. 40-2023

21 acres of farmland in the Clarinda city limits to be used for a business park, Resolution No. 41-2023 and No. 42-2023

In other business:

• Holmes gave an update on the wind ordinance.

“I emailed Carl (Sonksen, county attorney) for an update. He added something to the decommissioning part and is now working on road use," he said. "Maybe we go ahead and two weeks out put this on the agenda. We can have something of a rough draft and go over it in its entirety, then we can let the public read it, fine tune it and then set a date to have a hearing.”

Holmes said he would reach out to Sonksen to see if this would work and report back.

• The board took no action on the retaining of Hopkins and Huebner to investigate a human resource complaint.

Clark told the board that Hopkins and Huebner do not need to be retained because the county’s insurance company is going to provide legal counsel.

“I received an email from Melissa (Wellhausen, county auditor) that our insurance company is going to be taking care of the investigation," she said. "They said it has been in the works for several weeks, and we just found out today.”

Holmes said that hadn’t been approved and he was unaware of the change.

“I assumed that the people who were going to do the investigation had a conflict with the people bringing the complaint and would offer another option," he said. "And, we hadn’t heard. I will have to look into that because I don't know for certain. I don’t know anything about that insurance company thing.”

The board held a special meeting via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m.