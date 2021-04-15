Supervisors vow to address dust issue as part of five-year construction program

"That Highway 59 crossing is going to be coming in at the corner J14 and M41. With this gravel dust we got people having to sit there at the stop sign for a long time because it just hovers. You are going to have all these out-of-staters coming in. They're going to sit there and not wait, and we're going to have accidents," Hascall said.

Brian Johnson said he has also witnessed several near accidents on D Avenue since it was converted to gravel 10 to 12 years ago. Johnson said several people use the road as a back way into Red Oak and they are driving at a high rate of speed.

"I'm afraid one of these days there's going to be a car wind up in my yard. I have a pair of 4-year-olds that like to play out there. I don't want anything to happen to them and I don't want anything to happen to the people driving by," Johnson said.

Even as a chip seal road, King said D Avenue was already chewed up when he was hired as Page County Engineer. He estimated it would cost between $25,000 and $40,000 per mile to install chip seal.

"Federal money could be used if found," for the D Avenue project, King said.

King then reviewed the projects included in the five-year program for Page County. The program covers Fiscal Year 2022, which starts July 1, through Fiscal Year 2026.