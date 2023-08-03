There are three openings on the Fremont County Board of Adjustment, and the Fremont County Board of Supervisors hope to have all appointments completed at its Aug. 16 meeting.

At the Aug. 2 meeting, Chairman Chris Clark said he reviewed the applications and realized there were actually three openings instead of two.

“I believe it would work best to reject the applications we currently have and start over for all three positions so it can be done all at once,” he said.

Supervisors Dustin Sheldon and Clint Blackburn agreed, and the board approved to repost the notice for the three openings.

County auditor Dee Owens said the openings must be posted for a minimum of 10 days.

“We can post immediately and close applications on Aug. 14 so you will be able to act on the appointments on Aug. 16,” she said.

The Board of Adjustment is a five-member board to review county zoning ordinances and hear requests for variances or special exceptions to the ordinances. The openings arose due to expiration of terms and one member no longer meeting the requirements of the appointment. Robert Benton of Tabor and David Lueth of Percival will remain on the board.

John Hogeland was in attendance to ask supervisors for the possibility of a variance on his new property on Waubonsie Ridge.

“My wife and I just recently bought a lot at Waubonsie Ridge. There’s a covenant issue for us," he said. "The covenant states that we have to build 75 feet back from the street, but the property really slips down to the east, so we would like to push that to 50 feet to help us out.”

As the request for the variance will need to be addressed to and granted by the Board of Adjustment, supervisors told Hogeland that his request could be made once new board members are appointed.

In other business, supervisors approved:

• IDOT Contractor’s Performance Bond for Manatt’s, Inc on Project #LFM-CO36(seal coat L-68) -LX-36 at the request of Dan Davis, county engineer.

"You’ve already signed the contract but we didn’t have this bond form yet even though we usually do these together," Davis said. "It covers us for the total amount in case they don’t finish, and we could get someone else. The contractor took out the bond but it’s in Fremont County’s name.”

• A resolution to transfer American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the general fund.

“This is already what we worked out at budget time," Owens said. "You budgeted ARPA funds in the amount of $425,000 to replace lost revenue in the general fund. So I have a resolution allocating the ARPA funds and also a resolution for me to do the transfer.”

• A resolution to transfer mental health funds to the general fund.

“Two years ago the state did away with the mental health fund, and we paid all of our funds," Owens said. "Now there are $10 of delinquent taxes that have come in since then. So we just need to transfer that to the general fund so we can dissolve the mental health fund.”

• A credit card issue for the new Veteran’s Affairs Director, Mark Stockstell. Owens explained that the former director’s credit card had been canceled, and Stockstell asked for a credit card in order to get training underway.

• An agreement amendment for Fremont County HMGP4421 PW 15 Project, a time extension for buyouts due to the 2019 flooding. SWIPCO filed for the extension to finish up the last of the buyouts.

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors will meet next on Aug. 9.