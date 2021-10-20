Survey: Iowans support affordable housing development

In its survey, IFA found 72 percent of Iowans supported affordable housing despite the typical concerns about congestion and crowded schools, Jared said.

The IFA then “tricked” people by asking them about an affordable housing project proposed in their neighborhood or ZIP code. Support dropped to 65 percent.

However, after explaining the housing shortage, how the projects would benefit working Iowans and the advantages for the community, Jared said support increased to 73 percent.

“Messaging definitely helps change minds and hearts,” she said. “We need to lead with messages on the real benefits.”

In rebranding its efforts simply as housing, the IFA hopes to drive home the message that the projects benefit the entire community by making housing attainable for people who work in the community, who provide many of the services on which Iowans depend.