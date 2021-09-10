Survival Eats in Shenandoah is now open

A new option for home-cooked meals is now available in Shenandoah.

Amy and Dustin Terry of Shenandoah have turned a passion for cooking, helping others and nutrition into a business. This past week, the couple opened Survival Eats, providing home-cooked meal options, grab-and-go breakfast and lunches, and much more to Shenandoah and the surrounding communities.

Survival Eats is not a restaurant but a commercial prep kitchen with pick-up or delivery options located at 204 Maple Street in Shenandoah. While meal prep kitchens are not a new concept, they are not seen as much in southwest Iowa. The kitchen opened on Sept. 7 and hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Survival Eats will offer pre-portioned healthy meals for individuals, senior citizens and families. Amy said a weekly or bi-weekly dinner menu would be available. Once the business website is up and running, all orders can be placed online. Individuals can also sign up to receive the menu by messaging Survival Eats on its Facebook page or calling 712-215-3788.