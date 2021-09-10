Survival Eats in Shenandoah is now open

A new option for home-cooked meals is now available in Shenandoah.
Amy and Dustin Terry of Shenandoah have turned a passion for cooking, helping others and nutrition into a business. This past week, the couple opened Survival Eats, providing home-cooked meal options, grab-and-go breakfast and lunches, and much more to Shenandoah and the surrounding communities.
Survival Eats is not a restaurant but a commercial prep kitchen with pick-up or delivery options located at 204 Maple Street in Shenandoah. While meal prep kitchens are not a new concept, they are not seen as much in southwest Iowa. The kitchen opened on Sept. 7 and hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Survival Eats will offer pre-portioned healthy meals for individuals, senior citizens and families. Amy said a weekly or bi-weekly dinner menu would be available. Once the business website is up and running, all orders can be placed online. Individuals can also sign up to receive the menu by messaging Survival Eats on its Facebook page or calling 712-215-3788.
When placing orders, Amy said customers have the option to pick up their orders or have them delivered on Saturday if they live locally. There will also be meal options available that individuals can stop in anytime and purchase straight out of the freezer or coolers, subject to availability.
All dinner entrees are prepared fresh and are frozen right away. Amy said if you let the meal thaw overnight in the refrigerator, you won’t even know it had been frozen. Then put it in the oven or microwave for a fresh preportioned meal. While meals from the kitchen will be healthy, Amy said that doesn’t mean they will be boring. An example of a few menu options is lasagna, spaghetti and meatloaf with mashed potatoes.
For individuals with specific weight loss or
muscle-building goals or someone following a strict diet, Amy said menu options would be available such as grilled lean meat, rice pilaf and fresh vegetables, to list a few. She said each package would be labeled with the calorie count and macros.
Another option instead of ordering weekly dinners from the prepared menu is to work with Amy to prepare a custom meal plan.
While the kitchen is not a restaurant, Amy said it would be a convenient place to grab a quick meal for breakfast or lunch. The kitchen will offer grab-and-go breakfast items such as protein pancakes, egg bites, and breakfast scrambled bowls for individuals on the go. For lunch, fresh salads and snack box-type lunches will be available. Also available will be protein drinks, protein coffee, protein shakes, power smoothies and nutritional supplements.
Amy and Dustin have always worked odd schedules and she said to eat healthily she taught herself how to plan and prep meals ahead of time for the week. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Amy had to stay home with their son. Then instead of returning to a job that required her to travel a lot, the couple decided to turn Amy’s meal prepping into a business.
Amy said the response to the meal prep kitchen has been overwhelmingly positive. As a new business, she asks that customers be patient while she figures out what volume of food will be required each week in the beginning.
For updates, follow Survival Eats on its Facebook page or call the kitchen at 712-215-3788.