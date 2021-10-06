SWI Halloween Rock Hunt is back

The “Clarinda Rocks” group Facebook page brings back SWI Halloween Rock Hunt.

In 2020 a group of volunteers found a safe way to have Halloween fun in southwest Iowa during the pandemic with a painted Halloween Rock Hunt. Anita Baker of Farragut said the hunt is back this year but on a smaller scale.

This year one lucky person will be chosen to receive a Halloween basket.

Baker said she and volunteers have already started painting and hiding the Halloween rocks in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Farragut, Riverton and Sidney. The back of each rock is marked. To qualify for a chance to win the Halloween basket, a picture of the rock must be posted on the “Clarinda Rocks” Facebook page.

Baker said only one entry per person is allowed for the basket, and each entry will be assigned a number. On Friday, Oct. 22, a drawing will be held to select a winner.

Included in the Halloween basket are three tickets to Sinister Sidney. If someone is up for the challenge, Baker said there are three Halloween rocks hidden on the trail of Sinister Sidney this year.

To volunteer or donate to the Halloween Rock Hunt, contact Baker by email at ambaker40@westianet.net or on Facebook.