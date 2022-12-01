SWIA Mental Health and Disability Services Grants awarded to Shenandoah Medical Center

Shenandoah Medical Center has been awarded two grants from the Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services Region to assist with a serious and ongoing concern in our communities: mental and behavioral health.

Shenandoah Medical Center received $98,560 to provide improved access to children’s mental health services. Through this awarded grant, SMC will hire a fully-licensed mental health therapist who will specialize in pediatric care, construction will be completed for a fully-equipped mental and behavioral health room for both in person and telehealth services for pediatric patients, and continuing education for mental health providers will be completed with an emphasis on pediatric care.

"Having a dedicated space for mental health in our Sidney and Tabor clinics will help to increase access to psychiatric care for pediatric patients in those areas," said Jennifer Black, mental health provider at SMC. "I am abundantly excited to bring these services to our communities.”

Overall, this will provide more opportunities for local pediatric patients to receive improved care and treatment overall.

SMC also received a $50,000 grant to purchase a telehealth cart for improved emergency patient care for mental and behavioral health, mattresses for patient comfort and continued behavioral and mental health training in the form of de-escalation training. These improvements will provide a safer and more comfortable space for patients to receive the highest quality of care possible.

The grants were part of more than $2 million in grants and initiatives awarded to 27 area nonprofits that addressed the following focus areas: accessibility and facility improvement; immediate access to care for mental health needs; improve access to children’s mental health services; evidence-based practice implementation and expansion; services for individuals with mental health needs experiencing homelessness; and workforce shortage strategies, according to a press release from the Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services Region.

The funding will reach communities in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.