SWIPCO talks to city of Sidney about building inspections

Perry said water tower bids would be taken Oct. 12 by 6 p.m., and the council could take action on the bids that night if they chose to do so. The council discussed the need to get an additional 60 foot by 60 foot exclusion on the land lease right next to the current water tower.

Perry said the transmission main project couldn’t be completed until the well and treatment plant portions were done. The floor in the detention basin of the treatment plant was being poured, and the second well was drilled and a sample tested. Once done, pumps and motors could be ordered based on the capacity of the two wells. The construction company had requested and the council approved a completion extension to Feb. 10 for the ordering and delivery of pumps.

Council members continued argument about hiring a part-time city worker. Gamber brought the subject back up from the last meeting, and council person Anne Travis asked for an exact amount of budget increase needed for this additional staff member, including IPERS. B.J. Varellas said there was no change to the budget because they had always had extra help in the winter, but Travis wanted numbers and said she would be asked questions by the citizens, as would the rest of the council, and they should know the answers.