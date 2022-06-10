SWITG Kids Camp presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

Southwest Iowa Theatre Group hosts its Summer Kids Camp for the fourth year and will take the stage this weekend to perform Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast Jr.”

Friday night, June 10, at 7:30 p.m., close to 45 kids that participated in the SWITG Summer Kids Camp this past week will take the stage at the Park Playhouse in Sportsman Park to perform the first show of Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast Jr.” Additional performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by calling the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061.

Camp Director Julie Murren said in order to pull off a Broadway Junior musical successfully, they had to include seventh and eighth-grade students this year, and auditions for the main characters were held far in advance of when the camp began. For the three previous camps, Murren said the kids would perform a musical lasting about 45 minutes, and it would include grades kindergarten through sixth grade. By holding auditions for the main character for grades fourth through eighth early, she said the kids were able to take their scripts and music home and start practicing their lines and songs at home several weeks before camp began. The cast typically has eight weeks to rehearse for a junior production, Murren said, and camp is only five days long.

“The older kids are kinda the glue that holds it all together,” Murren said. “Many of them have a lot of experience in theatre, so they are able to jump in there and keep the story moving along, which is why we decided to include seventh and eighth-graders this year. We just wanted to make sure we had enough people to hold it all together.”

Murren said having the older youth play the larger roles has made it more relaxing for the younger students in kindergarten through third grade. She said the kindergartners through third graders will be part of the large chorus numbers, including the villagers when Belle is first introduced to the audience, the guest scene as dishes and silverware, and toward the end of the show as the village mob when the beast is confronted.

Murren said rehearsals have been going very well even though many of the cast members are multi-tasking with other summer activities.

“I think that they are doing an excellent job of learning staging and choreography and the large group songs are not easy at all,” she said. “So many of them are also multi-tasking. So I’ve got kids that are also in driver's ed, swim team, softball, baseball, tons of activities that they're running back and forth between, so I feel like these kids are really seeing their abilities shine through. They're really seeing how much they have inside them, and that’s pretty cool to see that.”

Murren said the junior production follows the movie relatively closely, and the audience would recognize some familiar songs. She said there would also be songs unfamiliar to the audience if they had only seen the movie, not the Broadway production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I will say that there was a deleted scene in the cartoon version of “Beauty and the Beast” that is added back into the musical version, so that’s kinda neat for them (the cast) to realize this could have been in the cartoon version, but it was deleted, and now we get secret access,” Murren said.

Helping Murren with the Summer Kids Camp production are Linnea Shook as music director for kindergarten through third-grade students, Wendy Widger as music director for fourth through eighth-grade students, Duane Scheirkolk on set construction, Pete Francis and Kara Francis on lights and sound, Jessica Bell and Dakota Murren on costumes and Kaitlyn Widger assisting with choreography and helping direct the show.

Murren said each year she has made adjustments to the camp to see what works the best and settle into a groove. She feels the summer program is vital to help kids grow confidence and be able to express themselves in a non-competitive way. She said it is also a perfect way to meet new people and make new friends and that combining all these things is very valuable for the kids.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I feel like theatre arts are so much more than make-believe,” Murren said.

As of Wednesday, Murren said tickets were close to being sold out for several shows and said patrons could call the box office to check availability.