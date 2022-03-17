SWITG Park Playhouse renovations complete

During a Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA) coffee and ribbon cutting on March 16, the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group was excited to show the newly renovated Park Playhouse in Shenandoah to the community. The SWITG also held an evening reception from 6 to 7 p.m.

“As everybody knows, the Park Playhouse is the home of the SWITG,” said Gregg Connell, executive vice president of SCIA. “What a lot of people don’t know is though, it was founded in 1957 and is considered to be the longest continually operating nonprofit community theatre group in the state of Iowa.”

Connell said SWITG is not only a treasure for the city of Shenandoah but a treasure for all of southwest Iowa.

In 2019 the SWITG board started a campaign to raise $60,000 to replace the seats that had been in the theatre for the past 20 some years. Board member Shawn Munsinger said the seats in the theatre had originally been from the old Page Theater in downtown Shenandoah that is now called the Legacy 3 Theater. So they had some wear and tear.

Munsinger said the $60,000 would have covered the cost of new seating, flooring and aisle lighting in the theatre. But with generous donors and a grant they received, she said they exceeded that goal and were able to put new flooring in the lobby, purchase new furntire and blinds for the lobby and completely remodel the restrooms.

As part of the campaign, individuals and businesses could purchase the new seats at $235 each and have a nameplate placed on the arm of that seat indicating who bought it or dedicate it in memory of someone. With 135 seats in the theatre now, Munsinger said there are still 28 of those seats available to purchase at $235 each.

Board member Jeff Hiser said an additional feature with the new seating is several seats can be removed to accommodate handicap accessible sections.

“What’s really amazing is we raised the majority of the money during the pandemic when we weren’t even on the stage,” said Hiser. “That just goes to show you what kind of support this theatre has.”

The SWITG was founded in 1957 by Maribel Reed and other instrumental individuals. Since then, everything has been on a volunteer basis, including the actors and actresses, directors, those running the sound and lights and individuals that build the sets.

Munsinger said her parents Stan and Andi Orton were the first to direct a musical in the Park Playhouse, and that is when other directors besides Reed began directing shows. The stage in the main theatre was dedicated as the Stan Orton stage.

“We couldn’t do this without the public and the people,” said Hiser.

Hiser said the SWITG has a very active working board that includes Julie Murren (president), Hiser (vice-president), Jill Gandy (secretary), Munsinger (treasurer), John Henderson, Pete Francis, Cindy Darrah, Ciara Schierkolk, Dean Adkins, Sarah Crockett, Aaron Widger, Alicia Schroder, Tim Barr and two junior board members Kaitlyn Widger and Annalise McIntosh.

Hiser said the SWITG typically has four shows per season on the Stan Orton Stage, and then some year’s special shows are included on the Rose Garden side of the building. The SWITG also has a summer kids camp for youth which will run June 6 – 10 this year.

On the main stage through Sunday, March 20 is “Junie B. Jones the Musical.” Hiser said next up will be a murder mystery by Agatha Christie called “The Mousetrap” that will run May 6 – 8 and May 13 – 15. He said the season would end with “The Lion King, Jr.” July 15 – 17 and July 22 – 24.