SWITG presents “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” and soup supper as a fundraiser for Tim Barr

Actors with the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group will take the stage next week to support a friend and long-time volunteer at the theatre.

This past summer, Shenandoah resident Tim Barr was diagnosed with leukemia and has undergone treatments, including chemotherapy and in late November, had a stem cell transplant. A SWITG board member, Julie Murren, said he will be in recovery for the next 100 days and must stay within 30 miles of his hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Between his treatments and the additional cost of living closer to the hospital, Murren said he has a “costly journey ahead of him.”

Barr is a long-time board member of Southwest Iowa Theatre Group and has served as board president. He has been involved with the theatre as an actor, director and backstage crew. He was currently the Rose Garden rental coordinator until getting sick this past summer.

Murren said some may know him from being employed at the water department for the City of Shenandoah for many years and retired several years ago from that job.

“He’s done a little bit of everything at our theatre,” said Murren. “He is willing to help out with anybody who needs anything. So we want to repay that and help him out in his time of need.”

To help Barr with finances, SWITG will hold a soup supper from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, 17 and 18, followed by a performance of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” at 7:30 p.m. During the soup supper and at intermission, silent auction items will be displayed to bid on. Murren said before the play’s second act, the winners of the silent auction items will be announced.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, there will be a 2 p.m. performance following a dessert concession from 1 to 1:45 p.m. The soup supper and dessert concession are free-will donations and will be held in the Rose Garden portion of the Park Playhouse in Sportsman Park in Shenandoah. The production of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” will be on the main stage of the Park Playhouse and all seats are $10. Season tickets can not be used for this performance, and no advance tickets will be sold. The event will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, so Murren said there is no need to call the box office to reserve seats for this performance.

Murren said all proceeds from the soup supper, silent auction, and ticket sales would go to Barr to help him with finances. She said the supplies for the soup supper and the silent auction items have been donated by community members.

As a special treat, Murren said this would be the first audience to sit in the newly installed auditorium seats. SWITG has spent the past two years raising $60,000 to purchase and install the new auditorium seats. New carpet was also installed in the lobby and auditorium.

Murren is directing “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” and has Pam Lewis helping as the music director. Duane Schierkolk was in charge of set construction, Ciara Schierkolk painted the set, and Pete Francis will handle the lights and sound for the production. Murren said many people have donated their time to help with the silent auction and soup supper and have donated to the cause.

Most are familiar with the story of A Christmas Carol, but this performance has a different twist to it, with 16 radio personalities and seven at-home listeners for a total of 23 cast members. Murren said it is a diverse cast from several communities and all ages.

“The main character is Ebenezer Scrooge, and he is a wealthy old miser who does not see the benefit of helping people who are in need,” said Murren. “He thinks that money is the most important thing in life, and throughout the story, he is convinced that there might be more to Christmas than people asking for handouts. It might just be that he can learn a little something from it too. The thing that is different about this play is that it’s a live radio play, so all of the actors are portraying radio personalities.”

Murren said the cast will not be dressed in the Charles Dickens era costumes but instead will dress in 1940s costumes portraying radio personalities. She said the radio personalities would be telling the story just as they would have done in the 1940s at a radio station. Murren said the scenes would alternate back and forth between the radio station and people listening to the broadcast from home.

The cast of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” is Radio Personalities: Freddie Filmore as Ebenezer Scrooge played by Mike Peterson, Jake Laurents as Fred, Belle’s Husband, and Undertaker’s Man played by John Henderson, Sally Applewhite as Belle, Plump Sister, and WBFR Commercial Jingle Singer played by Kaitlyn Widger, Harry “Jazzbo” Haywood as Bob Cratchit, Fezziwig, Topper, and Second Man played by Mace Hensen, Lana Sherwood as Ghost of Christmas Present, Fred’s Housekeeper, and Charwoman played by Ciara Schierkolk, David McFoster as Jacob Marley, Old Joe, Santa Claus, and WBFR Commercial Jingle Singer played by Mark Lewis, Irene Coddington as Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, and Laundress played by Jessica Bell, Simon Katz as Young Scrooge, First Man, and WBFR Commercial Jingle Singer played by Tommy Hanna, Claudette Carlson as Gentlewoman, Fan, Mrs. Fezziwig, Fred’s wife, and WBFR Jingle Singer played by Sophia Adkins, Jimmy Savoy as Little Boy, Tiny Tim, Boy, and Peter played by Evan Baldwin, Lulu Duke as Good Little Girl, Naughty Little Girl, and Martha played by Bella Nordyke, Rick Cooper, WBFR Stage Manager played by John Murren II, Dot Callaway, WBFR Accompanist played by Rebecca Rose, WBFR Live Sound Effects Team: Lori Henry (Megan Calfee), Janet Waters (Haley Hobbie), and Mary Sue Sabian (Ali Hansen), At Home Listeners: Madison Baldwin, Sophie Baldwin, Valerie Brown, Gavin Brown, Eden Hazen, Emma Baker, and Hayden Baker.