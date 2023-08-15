This weekend, Shenandoah twins take the stage in the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of “Double Trouble.”

Directed by Julie Murren, this musical version of the movie “The Parent Trap” will be performed on the Rose Garden Stage at the Park Playhouse in Sportsmans Park from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20. Nightly performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 with general admission seating and can be reserved by calling the Park Playhouse at 712-246-1061 or emailing switg@switg.org. Murren said this is an off-season production, so season tickets are not eligible.

In this musical, Zoe Young portrays Lisa Palfy, and Mya Young portrays Lottie Horn, identical twins separated at a young age when their parents divorced. Murren said, not knowing they had a twin sister, they were surprised when they met at summer camp and decided to switch places so they could meet their other parent. But then, she said, the twins take it further to see if they can reunite their parents.

Murren said the story was originally a novel written by Erich Kastner in the 1950s called “Lisa and Lottie.” The Disney Company later picked up the story, made the movie “The Parent Trap” with Hayley Mills in 1961, and then released a remake with Lindsay Lohan in 1998.

Murren said the musical’s storyline is similar to the movie’s, with some “modern twists,” saying the show is set in the present day.

“So some of our modern technology has been incorporated,” Murren said.

Directing this show with the Young twins as the lead characters has been a dream of Murren’s, but she wasn’t sure if they would be interested and said they are both very involved in school athletics. She also knew she couldn’t wait much longer as the girls were 14, entering their freshman year of high school, and would soon be too old to play the roles. When the opportunity finally presented itself, Murren didn’t hesitate and the end of summer worked out perfectly between athletic seasons.

Zoe and Mya are the daughters of Courtney and TJ Young and are no strangers to the stage. Murren said they have both attended several SWITG Summer Theatre Camps and were in the two middle school musicals directed by Ashleigh Smith. She said they are both talented actors and she has enjoyed getting to know them better this summer.

“They haven’t missed a beat,” Murren said as both girls had the lead roles in the SWITG Youth Summer Camp production of “The Addams Family” the first week in August and were also working on lines, music and acting techniques for “Double Trouble” at the same time. She said rehearsals for “Double Trouble” started in early July.

The cast of “Double Trouble” is Zoe Young as Lisa Palfry, Mya Young as Lottie Horn, John Henderson as Arnold Palfry, Jessica Jones as Sophie Horn, Lilly Wittmer as Trudy, Caroline Campbell as Steffie, Cindy Darrah as Berta, Jessi Garrett as Roksana, Annalise McIntosh as Dumpster Annie, Shawn Munsinger as Dr. Irene Strobel and Katelyn Darrah and Annalise McIntosh as Campers.