SWITG presents world premiere of ‘Rent After Death’

Sarah Crockett of Shenandoah makes her directorial debut at Southwest Iowa Theatre Group with the world premiere of “Rent After Death.”

When Crockett decided to try her hand at directing a play, she knew it had to be a comedy. That’s when she decided to call up her old high school friend Michael Knight, who is a playwright. After Crockett and Knight graduated high school from Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Knight moved to Orlando, Florida. Crockett said he has written several plays and taken them to French Festivals, where he has won multiple awards for comedy writing.

“Rent After Death,” written by Knight, is a comedy rated PG-13 due to adult themes and language. Crockett said she chose this play because it has a good mix of humor and heart.

“It’s a very funny play about two roommates, and one happens to be a ghost,” said Crockett. “The living roommate’s girlfriend wants to get rid of him and bring her sister up to stay, and the sister doesn’t know the ghost exists. So it’s kind of a comedy of Jay the ghost wants to stick around and interact with people who don’t know that he is around.”

Crockett said the play has a “great message” about people’s purpose in life and the importance of connecting with others and helping each other out.

“It has a nice balance of humor with a good message,” said Crockett.

Although Crockett has been on the stage in four different plays, she felt a co-director would be beneficial for her first time directing. A mutual friend introduced her to Shana Moore of Shenandoah, who has extensive experience in theatre and directing plays. Crockett said after reviewing the script, Moore agreed to co-direct the play.

“Rent After Death” cast includes Tommy Hanna as Jay, Blair DeBolt as Charlotte, Stanna Wellauer as Sarah, and Mace Hensen as Rabbi Herschman.

Crockett admitted that a lot more goes into directing a play than she anticipated, but it has been fun and a good experience. She is already looking forward to directing another play in the future. Crockett has lived in Shenandoah for the past 10 years and teaches third through sixth grade, title one reading and math in Sidney.

Productions dates are Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. on the Rose Garden Stage at Sportsman Park in Shenandoah. All seats are $10. Season tickets will not be accepted for this production, no advance tickets will be sold and all seats will be general admission.