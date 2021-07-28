SWITG production of Disney’s Frozen JR opens Aug. 5

Murren said it had been fun rehearsing this summer and in the process, the cast has gotten to know one another and make new friends. She said everyone is excited to perform in front of an audience.

“It’s a big family when you do theatre,” said Murren.

The SWITG Disney’s Frozen JR. production will be on the Rose Garden stage since the main stage was set for the Mamma Mia production. Murren said it is a rather large production for the Rose Garden, so a few adjustments had to be made. To accommodate the number of kids on stage at one time, volunteers built the current stage out further into the room. In addition, a temporary backstage area was constructed, as one did not exist.

“It’s always going to be a challenge in that room because we don’t have permanent lighting, permanent sound and there are beams,” said Murren. “So we have to be strategic in where we place chairs for the audience, so they don’t miss important parts of the show.”

Murren is happy to see the SWITG youth program growing with the summer theatre camp for all ages and the junior productions. She said the junior shows are an excellent opportunity for kids interested in theatre.