SWITG production of Disney’s Frozen JR opens Aug. 5

Winter isn’t quite upon us, but it may appear that way inside the Rose Garden as the cast for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of Disney’s Frozen JR. takes the stage.
Let yourself be swept away to the fictional kingdom of Arendelle during the production of Disney’s Frozen JR based on the Broadway musical. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. August 5 – 7, August 12 – 14, and 2 p.m. on August 8 and August 15. All seats will be general admission and ticket prices are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $8 for students through twelfth grade.
You will follow the journey of two sisters Elsa and Anna, as they grow up and learn about true love. With 22 cast members ranging in age from 6 to 18 director, Julie Murren said the junior musical follows the popular Disney movie pretty close with a few changes to accommodate a stage.
Murren noted that the Broadway musical did add a few songs not featured in the movie that are included in the junior production.
“So there is a pretty good balance of songs that people are familiar with and some that would be new for them to hear,” said Murren.
Disney’s Frozen JR. will be the third junior production at SWITG that Murren has directed and she said each show has been successful. She indicated there were a lot of new faces to SWITG in this year’s junior production.
“This year, we did open it up for a few kids that are younger than 10 because we have some younger roles to fill,” said Murren.
Murren said junior productions typically feature kids ages 10 through 18. In Frozen JR., the show starts with Anna and Elsa at a very young age, so she said auditions were opened up to kids ages 6 through 9.
Murren said she hopes that introducing theater at a young age will inspire more people to continue being involved in theater.
“The awesome thing, in my opinion, about working with kids is you know they want to be there,” said Murren. “They get there, and they are 100% there.”
Selecting a cast, in Murren’s opinion, is not easy. She said her selections are based on what direction she wants the show to go and her characters’ personalities. When choosing a show, she thinks about whether she will be able to find the cast she needs.
“Sometimes it’s a leap of faith,” said Murren, “but it always works out. There are so many talented kids. Any one of those kids could play those parts.”
The cast of SWITG Disney’s Frozen JR production is Sophia Adkins, Madison Baldwin, Sophie Baldwin, Reagan Baker, Allysa Bell, Katelyn Darrah, Derik Farrell, Charlie Gandy, Lucy Gandy, Ali Hansen, Genevieve Kozal, Summer Maher, Alex McIntosh, Annalise McIntosh, Jack Murren, Roman Rivers, Tegan Roush, Drew Sanders, Ellie Thompson, Bella Trowbridge, Kaitlyn Widger and Lilly Wittmer. Along with Murren, the crew for Frozen JR. consists of Assistant Director Jill Gandy, Student Directors Drew Morelock, Auri Trowbridge, Dakota Murren and Kami Beal; Rehearsal Accompanist Wendy Widger; Costumes and Makeup Jessica Bell; Lights Pete Francis; Sound Aaron Widger and Set Construction Duane Schierkolk.
Murren said it had been fun rehearsing this summer and in the process, the cast has gotten to know one another and make new friends. She said everyone is excited to perform in front of an audience.
“It’s a big family when you do theatre,” said Murren.
The SWITG Disney’s Frozen JR. production will be on the Rose Garden stage since the main stage was set for the Mamma Mia production. Murren said it is a rather large production for the Rose Garden, so a few adjustments had to be made. To accommodate the number of kids on stage at one time, volunteers built the current stage out further into the room. In addition, a temporary backstage area was constructed, as one did not exist.
“It’s always going to be a challenge in that room because we don’t have permanent lighting, permanent sound and there are beams,” said Murren. “So we have to be strategic in where we place chairs for the audience, so they don’t miss important parts of the show.”
Murren is happy to see the SWITG youth program growing with the summer theatre camp for all ages and the junior productions. She said the junior shows are an excellent opportunity for kids interested in theatre.
“I think it boosts confidence in life,” said Murren. “They learn how to talk in front of people, and then they learn how to talk to people because they play a character who talks to someone.”
Murren said there are many ways for kids to get involved in theatre. If they don’t want to be on stage, they could help paint the set, learn how to move sets around or help out backstage. She said the SWITG Board also has several students as junior board members.
SWITG Park Playhouse season tickets for 2021-2022 can be purchased beginning Aug. 5 on the opening night of Frozen JR. and will remain on sale through the first performance of the first show in the 2021-2022 season.
To reserve tickets for SWITG Disney’s Frozen JR production, call the SWITG Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061 or email at switg.switg.org.