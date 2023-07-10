A show filled with music from the mid to late ‘50s and a few from the ‘60s will hit the Stan Orton stage at the Park Playhouse later this month.

Opening night for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of “Forever Plaid,” directed by Dean Adkins, is set for Friday, July 21. The musical will run for two weekends, July 21 – 23 and July 28 – 30.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are adults $17, seniors (60+) $15, and students (K-12) $10. Tickets can be purchased by calling the SWITG box office at 712-246-1061 or emailing switg@switg.org.

Adkins described the show that he said is “near and dear” to his heart as a musical in a comedy review-type format. He said the plot centers around “The Four Lads” in 1964, a singing group that just got their first “big gig at the Airport Fusel Lounge.” He said their vehicle was broadsided by a bus full of Catholic School girls headed to a Beatles concert right before the gig at the airport, and the four young men were killed.

Mainly playing smaller venues, the four young men were given one chance to return and have their big concert before they “go back up to heaven so to speak,” Adkins said.

Adkins said the show would showcase harmony music such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “No Not Much” and “Heart and Soul,” to name just a few. While the focus will be on the music, he said the show will be full of “one-liners.” He said in this musical, the writers were trying to bring back the music from that era that had been forgotten “but have some fun with it.”

With the show “Grease” still on the main stage at the Park Playhouse when the cast of six started rehearsing in May, Adkins said they spent a month rehearsing in the Presbyterian Church in Shenandoah and thanked Pastor Rick Slyster for providing that rehearsal space for them.

Cast and crew for “Forever Plaid” are Derik Farrell as Jinx, John Henderson as Frankie, Mike Kuderer as Sparky and Mason Saner as Smudge. A band of three on stage will be Pam Lewis on the piano, John Murren on the bass guitar and Alexa Munsinger.

Adkins described Jinx as shy, Frankie as the leader, Sparky as the funny guy, and Smudge as someone who frets a lot.

He said Lewis has also been “very dedicated” as the Music Director for the show, and Murren is featured in some voice-over work.

Backstage crew members are Sue Rogers and Marj Schierkolk as stage managers, Cierra Schierkolk and Duane Schierkolk as the set crew, and Pete Francis on lights and sound.

Adkins said the cast is made of a wide range of ages, and the younger actors are having fun learning unfamiliar music.

“I think the younger kids are discovering how beautiful the music is and how wonderful the music is,” Adkins said.

While Adkins said he hadn’t done much directing, he did direct “Forever Plaid” in the late ‘90s in Grand Junction, Colorado. He said as a performer, he has been in the show many times while he and his wife, Chris, traveled the country doing musical theater for a living. He said this show always had a special place in his heart because he “loved the music.”

After some encouragement from others to direct a show for SWITG, he said if he were going to direct, he thought it would be fun for it to be a show he was familiar with and enjoyed. He said it took him a bit to re-memorize the show so he could teach it to the cast, but all is going smoothly.

“I would say I’m much more comfortable on stage just because that’s what I know,” Adkins said. “It’s a whole ‘nother ball game to try to teach it and direct it, but it’s good.”

With 18 different numbers sung in the show, Adkins said learning them all has challenged the cast. He said there isn’t “a ton of lines,” but knowing the transitions from song to song is essential.

“I love being on stage, Adkins said. “I love performing. This is a good challenge for me, and everybody is doing a great job.”

Adkins performed in his first show at the Park Playhouse in 1988 in “Guys and Dolls” as Nicely-Nicely Johnson. He said Stan Orton was a “huge mentor” to him “back in the day,” so having Orton’s daughter Shawn Munsinger co-direct “Forever Plaid” with him has been a great experience saying “the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree.”

“Her guidance has really been wonderful,” Adkins said.

Adkins said “Forever Plaid” is G rated and a show the whole family will enjoy. He described the humor as “old school.”

“I want everyone on stage to have the same wonderful memories of the show that I had carried on since the late ‘90s,” Adkins said, which is the last time he performed it on stage.

Adkins said this show is exceptional and an excellent way for people to connect to what he calls “some of the best music that was ever written.”