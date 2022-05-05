SWITG Production of ‘The Mousetrap’ Review

Southwest Iowa Theatre Group is treating area residents to a “not to be missed” production.

“The Mousetrap,” written by Agatha Christie, is currently available to all theatergoers and mystery lovers at PLACE.

This classic murder mystery is a complex story filled with a diverse cast of characters that bring the audience a web of intrigue, suspense, and quite a few laughs.

The action takes place at Monkswell Manor, a newly established bed and breakfast which is located just outside London, and at the time the audience gets to observe the action, there is a blizzard raging. A murder nearby is the current news. The murderer is running free. Is there another murder just waiting to happen? As the guests arrive, everyone fits the murderer’s description, and each seems to have a secret. Is the murderer coming to Monkswell Manor to continue the mayhem? As the play progresses, not one of the eight people on stage is above suspicion.

Even the owner’s, Mollie and Giles Ralston, have secrets. Chelsie Pope, in the role of Mollie, seems to be just what she says she is, and yet one wonders. Tommy Hannah portrays her husband and co-owner of the Bed and Breakfast. He, too, appears to be honest – does he have a secret?

As the Ralstons greet their guests, the audience is introduced to a seemingly innocent group. But, as with the Ralstons, now and again, the suspicions of the audience are aroused. Cast members begin to express concerns and maybe even fear. Is the murderer among them? Is the next victim here?

Christopher Wren, played by Quentin Stanton, is the first guest to appear. He is quiet, but his mannerisms and his style could very well be disguising who he really is. Mrs. Boyle, portrayed by Shawn Munsinger, is a haughty, disagreeable person whom everyone would like to suspect. Major Metcalf, played by Matt Orton, seems to be what he says he is. But is he really? Mr. Pravincini, portrayed by Al Ruhde, isn’t saying much about himself and his background. Is there a reason he is so closed-mouthed about himself? Or is he just unusual? Miss Casewell (Stanna Wellauer) seems strange and more of an observer of the action than a participant. What is she thinking? Planning? And then there is Detective Sergeant Trotter (Mason Saner), who comes skiing in to make an arrest. The mystery is soon to be solved. Or is it?

Don’t miss this show you will be delighted by the drama. The acting ability of each cast member will impress you; perhaps even Agatha Christie would be delighted! You’ll see a stage populated by people who have, through the years, and their families been a part of SWITG for two or three generations. Hats off to the actors, the directors (Sue Rodgers and Jeff Hiser), the cast and crew. This is another gripping mystery story made real by the skilled folks at SWITG.