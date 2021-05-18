SWITG reopens to the public Friday with “Songs of Heroes & Villains”

Southwest Iowa Theatre Group reopens its doors to the public with a cabaret production.

After being closed for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a cast of 20 are excited to take the stage with “Songs of Heroes & Villains.” This cabaret production will be presented on the Rose Garden stage as the main auditorium stage is set for the “Mamma Mia!” production in July.

Director Julie Murren said each cast member chose their favorite hero or villain and then selected one or two songs to sing in the production that described that character’s thoughts or feelings. She said the show would be a mixture of live and pre-recorded music and compared it to a music review done several years ago on the main stage at SWTIG called Broadway A to Z. She said the “Songs of Heroes & Villains” would be on a smaller scale.

With multiple members from the same family as part of the cast, Murren described it as a family experience.

Cast members include: Dean Adkins, Claire Adkins, Sophia Adkins, Cori Baldwin, Madison Baldwin, Sophie Baldwin, Megan Beery, Jessica Bell, Jill Gandy, Lucy Gandy, Tommy Hanna, Davin Holste, Pam Lewis, Brayton McFarland, Drew Morelock, Dakota Murren, Jack Murren, John Murren II, Julie Murren and Kaitlyn Widger.