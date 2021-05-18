SWITG reopens to the public Friday with “Songs of Heroes & Villains”

Southwest Iowa Theatre Group reopens its doors to the public with a cabaret production.
After being closed for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a cast of 20 are excited to take the stage with “Songs of Heroes & Villains.” This cabaret production will be presented on the Rose Garden stage as the main auditorium stage is set for the “Mamma Mia!” production in July.
Director Julie Murren said each cast member chose their favorite hero or villain and then selected one or two songs to sing in the production that described that character’s thoughts or feelings. She said the show would be a mixture of live and pre-recorded music and compared it to a music review done several years ago on the main stage at SWTIG called Broadway A to Z. She said the “Songs of Heroes & Villains” would be on a smaller scale.
With multiple members from the same family as part of the cast, Murren described it as a family experience.
Cast members include: Dean Adkins, Claire Adkins, Sophia Adkins, Cori Baldwin, Madison Baldwin, Sophie Baldwin, Megan Beery, Jessica Bell, Jill Gandy, Lucy Gandy, Tommy Hanna, Davin Holste, Pam Lewis, Brayton McFarland, Drew Morelock, Dakota Murren, Jack Murren, John Murren II, Julie Murren and Kaitlyn Widger.
Opening night is set for 7 p.m. on Friday. There will also be performances on May 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30. All performances on Friday and Saturday are at 7 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Murren said there is limited seating and reservations can be made by calling 712-246-1061 or by email at switg@switg.org. She said walk-in seating could not be guaranteed.
Concessions will be available during the performances and reserved seats will be placed around tables. Murren said patrons should use the main door of the Rose Garden to enter the building. She said audience members are asked to wear masks while inside the building and said there would be masks available for patrons.
Proceeds from the show and concessions will go towards the SWITG new seating project for the main auditorium. Murren said the goal is to raise $60,000 to go towards new seats, flooring and floor lighting in the isles.
There will also be silent auction items at each show that patrons can place bids on before the show and at intermission. Murren said all items had been donated and the proceeds will go towards the auditorium seating project.
For those looking for other ways to contribute, Murren said an auditorium seat could be purchased for $235 with your name displayed on a plaque placed on the seat’s arm.