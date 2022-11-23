SWITG sets the Christmas mood with ‘Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical”

As everyone starts to get into the Christmas spirit, the cast of the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of “Nuncrackers” takes the stage Friday, Dec. 2.

As the fourth show in the Nunsense musical series written by Dan Goggin, "Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical" is full of humor and a great addition to the family's holiday season festivities. Running Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Park Playhouse in Sportsman Park in Shenandoah, showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Since this production is not a season ticket show, all tickets are $10.

There are seven shows in the Nunsense musical series. Director Pam Lewis said in this show, the Rev. Mother, played by Jan Cloepfil, has built a TV studio in the Mount Saint Helen’s Convent basement where the nuns are recording their first show for television in front of a live audience. Money won by Sister Mary Paul, played by Megan Beery, through the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes is used to build the studio.

The live Christmas show features the nuns at Mount Saint Helen’s Convent, Father Virgil, played by Michael Jones, and Mount Saint Helen’s students. It is based on the “Nutcracker” and Sister Leo, played by Angie Trowbridge, who is to be the Sugar Plum Fairy, injures her leg. While the other nuns attend to Sister Leo, Sister Mary Paul entertains the audience with a Secret Santa drawing. In the end, the solution that Father Virgil and Rev. Mother come up with to ensure there is a Sugar Plum Fairy for the show is quite entertaining.

With some audience interaction and loads of laughs, Lewis described the show as “a hodgepodge of little vignettes” about silly things happening.

One of those incidents is the Christmas presents being stolen from under the convent's Christmas tree. But, were they stolen? No, but the nuns didn’t know that right away. It turns out that Sister Mary Paul gave the gifts to a less fortunate family that lives behind the convent.

Lewis said throughout the show, nothing goes right for the nuns as they try to tape the live Christmas show. Filled with traditional Christmas carols, she said there are Christmas carol spoofs where the students change the words to the songs and are reprimanded.

Having previously played the character of Sister Mary Paul in two of the other Nunsense series, Lewis said she has wanted to bring the fourth musical to the SWITG stage for some time. Initially wanting to play Sister Mary Paul again in the “Nuncrackers,” Lewis said instead of waiting for someone else to direct the show, she finally decided to direct it herself, saying, “This is just as fun, just a lot more work.”

Lewis said it had been fun watching the cast develop their characters and seeing if they portrayed her vision for each one. Having to work rehearsals around several other shows in the area at community theatres and high schools, she feels confident about opening night.

The new cast on the SWITG stage in this production are Noah Feekes and Hattie Lyman as Mount Saint Helen students. Additional cast members not already mentioned are Jeana Moses as Sister Robert Ann, Belinda DeBolt as Sister Hubert, Deb Martin as Sister Mary Wilhelm, Misty Wissel as Sister Julia (Child of God), Gage Reed as Brother Brendan Joseph, Sophia Adkins as Sister Mary Celeste, Sue Hanna as Sister Mary Luke and Alex Nordyke, Bella Nordyke, Reagan Baker, Ali Hansen, Bella Trowbridge and Colbie Smith as Mount St. Helen students.

Kris Adkins, Blair DeBolt, Megan Calfee, Matthew Orton and Tommy Hanna make up the Mount Saint Helen Chorus. Members of the live band are Reva Benefiel, Cindy McCall and Drew Morelock. Crew helping Lewis with the production are Lea Fienup as assistant director/stage manager, Jill Gandy and Angie Trowbridge as choreographers, Tomm Hanna as assistant stage manager, Pete Francis as lighting design and Marj Schierkolk, Lea Fienup, Jan Cloepfil, Sue Hanna, Ciara Schierkolk, John Henderson, Dean Adkins and Don Jackson as set design.

“Come see the show,” Lewis said. “It’s a laugh a minute.”

To reserve seats for the "Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical" email switg@switg.org or call the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061.