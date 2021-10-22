SWITG starts off its new season with ‘The Rubber Room’

The first performance of the 2021-2022 Southwest Iowa Theatre Group season will take the audience inside a teachers lounge at Jackson MacElhenny High School.
“The Rubber Room” is a play written by Pat Cook and will be directed by Don and Martha Jackson. The Jacksons are not new to the show, as they both had roles in it when the play was performed at Mills Masquers Theatre in Glenwood about 10 years ago. Don played Jack Beddoes, a history teacher, and Martha played the aggressive teacher, Gracie Moore.
Directing the play gave the Jackson’s the perfect opportunity to be part of a show they enjoyed again without memorizing the lines. They both said they were excited to direct this particular play because they like Pat Cook’s writing style. They said it was a guaranteed funny show that the audience would enjoy.
“The Rubber Room” takes place at the beginning of the school year with Principal Carp, who Martha describes as a “wimpy guy,” being razzed by all the teachers at MacElhenny High School. A new teacher has started at the high school, and a rumor is spreading that a recent book published was written by one of the teachers at MacElhenny High School. However, Martha said none of the teachers wants to claim to have written it. Martha said the teachers take advantage of the situation by coercing Principal Carp to do favors for them by making him think they were the one that wrote the book that has brought fame to the school.
The Jacksons said the “craziness ensues from there” throughout the play, and by the end, the audience will learn where the book really came from.
“It’s very cleverly written,” said Don. “It’s a real ensemble piece because there are a couple of people that have more lines than others, but it’s the whole cast that really makes the show. It isn’t like there are one or two people that carry the whole show.”
With a cast of 12, the Jacksons said each character will have funny moments throughout the play. The cast of characters is Jeff Hiser as Jack Beddoes, Angie Trowbridge as Lillian Craulick, Tommy Hanna as Roy Sanders, Robin Hensen as Gracie Moore, Chelsie Pope as Mary Ann Tatum, Carol Brehmer as Bebe McDaniels, John Henderson as Art Muncie, Dean Adkins as Principal Carp, Sue Rodgers as Supt. Brooks, Stanna Wellauer as Carson DeLay, Morgan Smith as Candace Ostermann and Pam Lewis as Bertha Belle.
Don described the cast as “terrific.” The majority of the characters in the play are teachers, along with a principal, superintendent and newscaster. Then, Don and Martha put their own twist to the play by adding the character Bertha Belle to the cast.
“We created her because, at the beginning of each scene in the second act, there was supposed to be a recorded voice that is reading from this book,” said Don. “It didn’t really connect, so we created a character to do those lines.”
Don said the Bertha Belle character is a teacher that has been anxiously waiting for the new book to arrive so she can read it. He said throughout the second act, she reads snippets from the book at the beginning of each scene. Don said they have encouraged Lewis to be creative with the character.
The stage managers for this production are Marj Schierkolk and Ciara Schierkolk. In charge of set construction are Duane Schierkolk and Marj Schierkolk. Pete Francis will run the lights and sound.
Performances take place Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Admission prices are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students. Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling the SWITG box office at 712-246-1061.
SWITG Season tickets can still be purchased through the end of this first production of the season. The remaining three performances for the 2021-2022 season and included on the season ticket are Junie B. Jones, the musical; The Mousetrap, and The Lion King, Jr. Two special performances have been added that will not be included on the season ticket. They are Rent after Death and A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.