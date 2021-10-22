SWITG starts off its new season with ‘The Rubber Room’

The first performance of the 2021-2022 Southwest Iowa Theatre Group season will take the audience inside a teachers lounge at Jackson MacElhenny High School.

“The Rubber Room” is a play written by Pat Cook and will be directed by Don and Martha Jackson. The Jacksons are not new to the show, as they both had roles in it when the play was performed at Mills Masquers Theatre in Glenwood about 10 years ago. Don played Jack Beddoes, a history teacher, and Martha played the aggressive teacher, Gracie Moore.

Directing the play gave the Jackson’s the perfect opportunity to be part of a show they enjoyed again without memorizing the lines. They both said they were excited to direct this particular play because they like Pat Cook’s writing style. They said it was a guaranteed funny show that the audience would enjoy.