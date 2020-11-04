Tattoo shop opens on Sidney square

Driever said he has people come in who want a huge tattoo and their only other tattoo is one inch square; and he tries to gently explain it will hurt, a lot more than their last, and for a lot longer. When he sees young people come in wanting tattoos on their hands and face, he tries to steer them away from that idea, noting it will affect their future career options. He refuses to be the first person to tattoo a face or hands, but will do it if they already have them, since the damage is already done.

Driever said he tries to be empathetic about the pain during the tattoo, but if he’s warned someone about the spot they’ve chosen and the size of the tattoo, and then half way through they’re changing their mind about the wisdom of their decision, he feels a little less sympathetic.

“I have to admit,” Driever stated, “I’m a firm believer you kind of earn your tattoos by going through that pain. But I do have lidocaine spray on hand to help.”

Driever said he prefers to do traditional tattoos, as he likes the thicker lines and believes they hold better in the skin. He hasn’t done a portrait tattoo yet, one of the most difficult types of tattoos, but has his first customer for a portrait lined up when he’s ready.