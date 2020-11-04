Tattoo shop opens on Sidney square

A new artistic endeavor joined the businesses around the Sidney square in August of this year. Justin Driever, 34, of Sidney, opened Driever Design, a tattoo parlor at 809 Indiana St., on Aug. 31.
Driever apprenticed for about a year with Terry Daniel at Survivors Ink Tattoo in Shenandoah before opening his own shop.
Interestingly, Driever was a latecomer to the profession, having tried a multitude of other types of jobs and even schooling before finding his place with a tattoo machine in hand. Driever said a stint in the Army was good for him and also helped him get his head on straight and start looking for direction in his life.
After getting out of the Army in December 2014, Driever took a maintenance job with Pella in Shenandoah. Three years of night shift maintenance work convinced him he was not in a position with a lot of creative potential. Then the 2019 flood devastated the area, and when he told his employers he wanted time off to go help the flood victims in Hamburg they would not excuse the absence. He went to sandbag and help people move belongings to higher ground anyway, a move that so impressed Daniel that he invited Driever to apprentice with him.
He took on the apprenticeship at Survivors Ink Tattoo with the understanding that it would be sink or swim time for him, too. With the Pella income safety net gone, he’d have to make tattooing work.
Driever said he tattooed every body he could get his hands on and progressed well and rapidly through his apprenticeship. He did his first professional tattoo on himself, of the characters Calvin and Hobbes, on Aug. 10.
When the building at 809 Indiana St. came up for rent, Driever saw an opportunity to work closer to home (he lives a few blocks from the shop), and see his girlfriend and their children more.
Being in an artistic field was not new to Driever, as he’d always been talented in that way. He’d attended art school, done auto body work and been in the graphic design field at various times in his life, but could never quite settle in those roles.
“My grandma always pushed me to do something artistic,” Driever said, “because I was always painting and drawing, but I didn’t listen. Now I could kick myself for not doing it sooner.”
Driever fell in love with the art of tattooing, but also the history of it.
“This same machine,” he said, indicating the machine coils, “was basically created by Thomas Edison, not for tattooing, but for making copies. And since then, people who served in World War I and II and every war since have been getting tattooed with the same machine.”
The tattoo industry is subject to some stringent health and safety rules, as well as numerous laws regarding operation, and Driever has his own self-imposed rules he follows, too. No one under 18 is allowed to get a tattoo and Driever wouldn’t want to anyway.
Driever said he has people come in who want a huge tattoo and their only other tattoo is one inch square; and he tries to gently explain it will hurt, a lot more than their last, and for a lot longer. When he sees young people come in wanting tattoos on their hands and face, he tries to steer them away from that idea, noting it will affect their future career options. He refuses to be the first person to tattoo a face or hands, but will do it if they already have them, since the damage is already done.
Driever said he tries to be empathetic about the pain during the tattoo, but if he’s warned someone about the spot they’ve chosen and the size of the tattoo, and then half way through they’re changing their mind about the wisdom of their decision, he feels a little less sympathetic.
“I have to admit,” Driever stated, “I’m a firm believer you kind of earn your tattoos by going through that pain. But I do have lidocaine spray on hand to help.”
Driever said he prefers to do traditional tattoos, as he likes the thicker lines and believes they hold better in the skin. He hasn’t done a portrait tattoo yet, one of the most difficult types of tattoos, but has his first customer for a portrait lined up when he’s ready.
Driever’s shop isn’t open on specific days or hours because he’s basically available all the time. He said after the jobs he’s worked he knows sometimes it is hard to get to businesses during traditional hours for some people. It is not unusual for him to be tattooing someone in the shop at 1 a.m.
Driever doesn’t have flash (available tattoo images) hanging all over the walls of his shop, although he does have an album with some available. Most of the time, though, he said in this age of the internet people come in with a picture of what they want in hand, or something he can modify to their satisfaction.
For the brave, he has a gumball machine in the shop filled with tattoo images and the customer can pay $80.50 to have whatever image comes out of the gumball machine tattooed on his body. All of the gumball tattoos are full-color, so Driever said it is still a good deal for the customer, if he likes to gamble. If the customer doesn’t like the gumball he gets, he can get one more gumball, but it will cost him another $20.
Driever has a minimum fee of $80 for a black and white tattoo, no matter how small, or $125 for color. He pointed out that all of the supplies used cost him no matter what size the tattoo is. Otherwise, he tends to bid a per piece price, that will end up costing roughly $100 per hour. He may make money or lose money if he estimates the time it will take wrong. He did say that if a customer wants a giant back or chest piece for example, though, he charges strictly by the hour.
Customers can drop in anytime he’s in the shop to set up an appointment, text Driever at 712-357-9879, or contact him on Facebook at Driever Design. If they like and follow him on Facebook, he makes announcements about openings and the occasional special. Customers can also buy gift cards for tattoos, a nice bonus with Christmas coming up.
In the future, in his free time, Driever plans to do more hand painted signs, like the ones he has outside his shop, for himself and others. He also creates tattoo-inspired art work for people who like tattoos but aren’t ready to commit their skin. With his graphic arts background, he does some logo work, too. Eventually, he said he would get back to working on motorcycles, his other passion.
Stop by Driever Design at 809 Indiana St. and learn for yourself that tattoos are everywhere, and seen as just another form of art to be enjoyed and shared with others.
