A nomination form submitted to the Iowa Mentoring Partnership for the Excellence in Mentoring Award described Taylor Goetz of Shenandoah as someone that “demonstrates extraordinary commitment and passion” to the M.A.Y. Mentoring program in Shenandoah.

On Thursday, April 27, Goetz traveled to Des Moines with family, friends and her mentee Elizabeth to receive the Volunteer Hall of Fame and Excellence in Mentoring Award from the Lt. Governor Gregg at the State Capitol Building.

Goetz said being nominated and receiving the award took her by surprise, saying, “There are so many wonderful people that help with M.A.Y. Mentoring and have for a long time.”

Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. Mentoring coordinator, submitted the nomination letter and recognized Goetz for going “above and beyond the normal volunteer service expectations.”

After a co-worker of Goetz retired from the M.A.Y. Mentoring board, she stepped in as the finance chair about seven years ago. She then became involved in the e-mentoring part of the program before being paired with her mentee, Elizabeth, for the past five years. Most recently, she also took on the role of secretary on the board.

Leininger recognized Goetz for her leadership role and for advocating for M.A.Y. Mentoring.

With three children of her own and working full time for Lashier, Bonefas and Baldwin Co., a certified public accounting firm in Shenandoah, Goetz said being a mentor is about including her mentee in whatever her family is already doing.

“Elizabeth just comes along with my family to things we’re already doing or comes over to our house and hangs out,” Goetz said. “It just rolls into your normal life.”

Goetz said when starting on the board, she never imagined how involved in the program she would become or how much the program would mean to her family. She said her children enjoy all the M.A.Y. Mentoring activities and programs and noted that after you mentor a student for a while, it is like you become family.

While Goetz said she was very honored by the nomination letter, she said there is no such thing as a perfect mentor and hopes that people are not discouraged from becoming mentors thinking they have to be perfect at it or that it is a lot of work. She said it is quite the opposite and is very fulfilling to know you are making a difference in a student's life.

“It’s nice to know that the effort I make and the time I spend with her (Elizabeth) does matter to her, and she truly does enjoy it,” Goetz said.

A press release from Volunteer Iowa said, “The Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor Iowans who have made extraordinary donations of volunteer service to their communities.”

It noted that the Excellence in Mentoring Award, established in 2009, is the “most prestigious state-level honor” a mentor could receive in Iowa, saying those selected have given their time freely and made a difference in their community. It also offers an opportunity for certified mentoring programs to recognize their mentors.